Dangerous Materials Train Comes Off Rails in Texas

2025-08-13 04:36:10
(MENAFN) A train potentially transporting dangerous substances derailed in Texas, raising serious safety concerns, according to multiple media outlets on Tuesday.

Emergency services in Palo Pinto County reported that 35 train cars went off the rails while crossing a railroad bridge on Coalville Road. The affected area remains under close watch as authorities work to assess the situation.

Sources have confirmed that the freight train involved in the incident is operated by Union Pacific Railroad, one of the largest and most prominent companies in the country’s rail transportation industry.

At this stage, the cause of the derailment is not yet known, with officials emphasizing that a probe into the incident is ongoing.

