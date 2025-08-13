403
Ukraine plans to disrupt Trump-Putin summit
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry has alleged that Ukraine is preparing a new provocation intended to disrupt the upcoming meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday, according to reports.
The ministry stated that a group of foreign journalists has been taken to Chuguev in the Kharkov Region to “prepare a series of reports about residents of the city in the frontline zone.” It claims that the Ukrainian military is plotting a provocative attack using UAVs and missiles targeting a densely populated residential area or hospital in Chuguev, which would be “immediately recorded by the Western journalists brought in.”
“As a result of the Kiev regime’s provocation, all responsibility for the strike and civilian casualties will be placed on Russia’s Armed Forces. Provocations are also possible in other settlements controlled by Ukraine,” the statement said.
The ministry referenced a previous incident in April 2022, when Ukrainian forces reported finding the bodies of hundreds of people in the Kiev suburb of Bucha shortly after Russian troops withdrew as part of a “goodwill gesture” amid peace talks. Ukraine blamed Russia for the deaths, using the event to justify its exit from negotiations. Moscow has repeatedly described the Bucha incident as a false-flag operation intended to damage Russia’s reputation and derail diplomacy.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said he requested lists of the bodies found in Bucha from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on three occasions, “but there is just silence in response.”
The Russian Foreign Ministry has also accused Ukrainian forces of executing civilians in a town in Donbass as part of a “false flag” operation aimed at falsely attributing war crimes to Moscow.
