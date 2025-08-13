403
S-Africa goes through trade deal with US
(MENAFN) South Africa’s government has unveiled a revised and “generous” trade proposal to the United States in response to the 30% unilateral tariffs Washington recently imposed on Pretoria, officials confirmed. The Cabinet approved the revised offer, which is part of a broader five-point strategy to address the US tariffs and protect South African interests.
Ministers Parks Tau (Trade, Industry and Competition) and John Steenhuisen (Agriculture) announced that a high-level team, including the Presidency and the two departments, will lead negotiations with the US. While the full details of the offer were not disclosed, Steenhuisen described it as “broad, generous, and open,” designed to benefit both nations. He expressed hope that Washington would accept the proposal in good faith, emphasizing the importance of maintaining access to the US market while improving bilateral relations.
Both ministers stressed the need for South Africa to diversify its trade partnerships beyond the US, exploring opportunities in China, Japan, the Middle East, and other regions. Tau highlighted efforts under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and ongoing engagement with European partners to strengthen trade, investment, and integration into global supply chains.
The government’s response to the US tariffs includes five key elements: negotiating reduced tariffs, seeking alternative markets, implementing an economic support package for vulnerable workers and companies, defending against import surges and dumping, and leveraging domestic demand through public and private sector purchasing power. The initiative reflects South Africa’s strategic effort to balance immediate trade pressures with long-term economic resilience.
