Trifork subsidiary Netic A/S wins 8-year contract with the Danish Health Data Authority

Aalborg, 13 August 2025 – The Danish IT operations specialist Netic A/S has won a major public tender and will, for the next eight years, manage operations for the National Service Platform (NSP) and the Shared Medication Record (FMK). The contract, valued at approximately EUR 20 million (DKK 150 million), was awarded through SKI tender 02.22 in competition with other bidders.

The agreement entails full consolidation of data center operations for both NSP and FMK onto a new shared infrastructure, as well as application operations of NSP. The selection of Netic A/S underlines the Danish Health Data Authority's focus on modernizing the operating model, strengthening security, and ensuring a future-proof platform.

Security, sovereignty, and robustness in focus

A central requirement from the Danish Health Data Authority was an uncompromising approach to security and national data sovereignty. The contract imposes strict requirements that all data and all supporting systems remain in Denmark to ensure compliance with data protection laws and to maintain operations in a crisis situation where Denmark is digitally isolated.

“We are extremely proud and honored by the trust the Danish Health Data Authority has shown us by placing responsibility for such vital systems in our hands,” says Steen Jensen, CEO of Netic A/S.“It is a task we approach with the utmost respect. The tender set extremely high demands for security, compliance, and digital robustness, and winning the contract is a significant recognition of Netic's capabilities and our longstanding focus on delivering business-critical IT operations from Danish soil.”

Physical location of data in Denmark.

Full GDPR compliance and safeguards against unintended third-country transfers.

High availability and scalability to support future needs. A robust contingency plan, where all necessary resources – from backups and cryptographic keys to personnel – are located in Denmark.



A strong partnership for the future

In the tender, the Danish Health Data Authority emphasized establishing a strong, open, and mutually binding collaborative relationship.

“This is more than an operations contract; it is a partnership. We look forward to a close and transparent collaboration with Netic, where together we will modernize and future-proof the operation of NSP and FMK for the benefit of citizens and healthcare professionals throughout Denmark,” says Deputy Director of the Danish Health Data Authority, Mette Jørgensen.

The contract runs for the next eight years and cements Netic A/S' position as a leading provider of secure and nationally critical IT operations in Denmark.





About Netic ( netic.dk ) :

Netic A/S is a leading Danish specialist in business-critical IT operations. With a strong focus on security, stability, and partnership, Netic delivers tailored hosting and operations solutions to public and private organizations with high requirements for compliance and uptime. From data centers located in Denmark, Netic ensures that customers' data and applications are always in safe hands.

About Trifork Group ( trifork.com )

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,215 employees across 71 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.

