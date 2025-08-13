Myanmar Seizes Over 66.6 Tonnes Of Illegal Timbers, Arrests 29 Offenders

MENAFN - IANS) Yangon, Aug 13 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized over 66.6 tonnes of illegal timber across the country during a three-day operation, state media reported on Wednesday.

From August 8 to August 10, the confiscated timber included over 22.07 tonnes of teak, over 9.46 tonnes of hardwood and over 35.14 tonnes of other types of timbers in the country's regions, states and Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory, the report said, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the state-run daily Myanma Alinn.

During this period, 29 suspects were charged in connection with the cases, and six vehicles and machines were also seized, it added.

The Forest Department under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation is cracking down on illegal timber trade through various enforcement measures, including the Community Monitoring and Reporting System, in collaboration with local communities, the report said.

Earlier in July, authorities seized two million stimulant tablets in Shan state, the state-owned daily The Mirror reported.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in Mong Hsat township of Shan state on July 20, confiscated the drugs, and arrested two suspects.

The seized narcotics have a street value of 800 million kyats (about 0.38 million US dollars).

The suspects have been charged under the law.

In a similar incident on July 23, Myanmar authorities seized 67.33 kg of heroin in central Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory, the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) said.

Anti-narcotics police searched two vehicles in Lewe township of Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory and confiscated the drugs, after acting on a tip-off.

Two suspects aboard the vehicles were arrested, and another suspect in connection with the case was apprehended in Tachileik township of Shan state

On July 22, Myanmar's authorities seized 1,875 kg of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, and 1.6 million stimulant tablets in the Yangon region, the CCDAC reported.

Anti-narcotics police raided a house in Insein township of the Yangon region, and confiscated the narcotics, the CCDAC said.

A total of nine suspects in connection with the case were arrested in the regions of Yangon, Bago and Mandalay, the report said.

Investigation showed that the narcotics were destined for Malaysian waters, the report said.