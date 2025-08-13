Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Atrocities Kill Seven More Palestinians

2025-08-13 04:29:25
(MENAFN) At least seven Palestinians lost their lives early Wednesday amid Israeli gunfire and air raids targeting Gaza City and Deir al-Balah, according to a Palestinian news agency, which cited medical sources.

The reports indicate that four Palestinians waiting for aid in southeast Deir al-Balah in central Gaza were shot and killed by Israeli forces, with several others wounded.

In addition, an airstrike on al-Thani Street in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of northern Gaza City claimed the lives of three more individuals and injured multiple others, the sources confirmed.

Israel is under growing international scrutiny for its brutal campaign in Gaza, where nearly 61,600 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

In a significant legal development last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict.

Furthermore, Israel currently faces a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice concerning its military actions in the Gaza Strip.

