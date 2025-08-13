Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Imprisoned Russian-Armenian businessman’s family files USD500mn lawsuit against Yerevan


2025-08-13 04:29:01
(MENAFN) The family of imprisoned Russian-Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan has filed a $500 million lawsuit against the Armenian government, led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, over the nationalization of his company, Electric Grids of Armenia. Karapetyan was arrested in June after publicly supporting the Armenian Apostolic Church amid tensions with Pashinyan and allegedly calling for a seizure of power. Following his arrest, the prime minister announced plans to nationalize the company, and Parliament passed legislation enabling state control.

The family is seeking compensation for both current and future damages, according to TASS sources. They have also filed a case with the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC) under a 1995 bilateral investment treaty between Armenia and Cyprus. In late July, the tribunal ordered Yerevan to halt any further steps to seize the utility company, a decision binding on the Armenian government.

Karapetyan remains in custody as investigations continue. He is among several prominent figures targeted in Yerevan’s crackdown on opposition, which also included the detention of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan and Bishop Mikael Ajapakhyan. The arrests followed mass protests accusing Pashinyan of compromising Armenia’s national interests by ceding border villages to Azerbaijan. Moscow has stated it is closely monitoring Karapetyan’s case due to his Russian citizenship.

