China Accuses U.S. of Unlawful Entry into Its Territorial Waters


2025-08-13 04:21:38
(MENAFN) China on Wednesday charged the United States with unlawfully entering its territorial waters in the contested South China Sea, escalating tensions in the volatile region.

Senior Capt. He Tiecheng, spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command navy, accused the USS Higgins destroyer of "illegally" entering the waters surrounding Huangyan Island without Beijing’s permission. Huangyan Island, also called Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc, lies at the heart of a long-standing maritime dispute.

In an official statement, He noted that the PLA Navy swiftly deployed forces to track, monitor, warn, and remove the vessel in accordance with national laws and international regulations.

"The US military's actions seriously infringe upon China's sovereignty and security, severely undermine peace and stability in the South China Sea, and violate international law and the basic norms governing international relations," He asserted.

He also stressed that the naval forces of the PLA Southern Theater Command stay constantly vigilant, firmly safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and the peace and stability of the region.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported detecting 14 PLA aircraft and six naval vessels maneuvering near the island on Wednesday, underscoring the region’s escalating military activity.

