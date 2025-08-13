403
Turkish Stock Market Declines
(MENAFN) Turkey’s primary stock market benchmark ended Tuesday with a noticeable dip, settling at 10,954.50 points, a decrease of 0.76% compared to its previous closing figure.
The BIST 100 index opened the session at 11,041.82 but gradually dropped by 83.82 points relative to Monday's close.
During the day, the index hit a low of 10,935.85 and climbed as high as 11,044.77 before retreating.
Out of the various sectoral indexes, 73 experienced a decline in value, while 26 managed to end the trading day on a positive note.
The day’s total trading turnover amounted to 100.4 billion Turkish liras (equivalent to $2.46 billion), with the overall market capitalization of the index reaching 10.14 trillion liras (approximately $249.7 billion).
By 6:20 p.m. local time (1520GMT), the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Turkish lira was 40.7285.
Meanwhile, the euro traded at 47.5495, and the British pound stood at 55.0070.
As for commodities, gold was priced at $3,345.65 per ounce, and Brent crude oil was trading at $66.25 per barrel.
