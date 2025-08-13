Boney Kapoor Remembers Actor-Wife Sridevi On 62Nd Birth Anniversary

Indian actor Sridevi died seven years ago, but her legacy remains alive. On her 62nd birth anniversary on August 13, family, friends, and admirers fondly remembered the legendary actor.

Sridevi had an unmatched career spanning Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema.

Recommended For You Vivo X200 FE to launch in UAE on July 23: Is it worth Dh2,599?

Among those who shared heartfelt tributes was her husband, film producer Boney Kapoor. Posting a beautiful still of Sridevi from her film English Vinglish on Instagram, he expressed how she remains forever young in his heart. Calling her "26" even today, he wrote, "Yes, you aren't 62 today. You are 26. Happy birthday; we are still reliving all your happy birthdays."

He later shared another post, where he fondly reminisced about a birthday party from 1990. In the post, he recalled how, with a cheeky smile, he told Sridevi she was turning 26 even though she was actually 27 just to make her laugh.

Fans quickly filled the comments with love and admiration. One wrote, "Always in our hearts," while another remembered her as "The only female superstar. We miss you, Legend."

In a career spanning more than five decades, Sridevi was honoured with several prestigious awards and was also given the Padma Shri - India's fourth-highest civilian honour - in 2013. The actress made her acting debut at the age of four with the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai. In 1972, she made her first appearance in Bollywood with the film Rani Mera Naam.

She went on to leave an indelible mark on her fans with several iconic roles in films like Sighappu Rojakkal, Pathinaaru Vayathinile, Meendum Kokila, Premabhishekam, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma and English Vinglish, among others. Her last film was Mom, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

She married Boney Kapoor in 1996. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, who are now pursuing acting careers in Bollywood.