Egypt Firmly Rejects Unilateral Nile Actions, Vows To Protect Water Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday reiterated Egypt's "complete rejection" of unilateral measures in the Eastern Nile Basin, warning that the country would not ignore any threat to its water security.

Speaking at a joint press conference with visiting Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Sisi said Egypt supports development in Nile Basin countries and is ready to help finance the planned Angololo Dam between Uganda and Kenya, provided such projects do not affect Egypt's share of Nile water.

He stressed that Egypt relies entirely on the Nile and "giving up any part of it would mean giving up its life."

Sisi expressed hope that a Uganda-led seven-member committee would reach a consensus enabling all Basin states to benefit.

In an X post, the Ugandan president said that "we should consider the global needs of all Nile Basin countries, rather than focusing solely on historical rights."

The talks also covered strengthening political, commercial, and investment ties, and witnessed the signing of agreements on water management, agriculture, investment, and diplomacy.

Downstream countries Egypt and Sudan have repeatedly voiced concern over their water shares following the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) by upstream Ethiopia.

Years of trilateral negotiations have failed to produce a binding legal agreement on the rules of filling and operating the dam.