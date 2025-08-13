403
White House announces Trump, Putin to meet in Anchorage
(MENAFN) The White House has confirmed that Anchorage, Alaska, will host Friday’s summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. While Trump had previously announced the meeting would take place in Alaska, the specific location was only recently revealed.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said multiple venues were considered before selecting Anchorage. She added that Trump feels “very honored” to host Putin on American soil and looks forward to the meeting. The final schedule is still being finalized, with the US coordinating closely with Russia. Moscow previously confirmed a phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss aspects of the summit.
Leavitt also noted that a future visit by Trump to Russia remains a possibility. She emphasized that the goal of the Alaska meeting is to gain a clearer understanding of how to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and that Trump is attending at Putin’s request, communicated via special envoy Steve Witkoff.
Additionally, Trump hopes to organize a trilateral meeting with both Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. While Zelensky and Western European leaders insist that any decisions on the conflict require Kiev’s participation, Moscow has expressed no fundamental opposition to a meeting but insists certain conditions must be met. The Kremlin has also questioned Zelensky’s legal authority to sign binding agreements, citing the expiration of his presidential term and his refusal to hold new elections under martial law.
