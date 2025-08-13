403
White House hints Trump trip to Russia
(MENAFN) The White House has indicated that US President Donald Trump may visit Russia in the future, following his scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. The two leaders are set to meet in Alaska on August 15 to discuss resolving the Ukraine conflict and strengthening bilateral ties.
When asked about a potential visit to Russia, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, “It’s possible that there are plans to travel to Russia in the future.” Moscow has said it expects a subsequent meeting in Russia and confirmed that Trump has received an official invitation, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.
Trump also expressed his intention to organize future talks involving both Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, although Zelensky will not attend the upcoming Alaska meeting. Russia has criticized Zelensky for allegedly prolonging the conflict, while Putin has said he has no principle objection to meeting Zelensky but stressed that certain conditions must be met.
Additionally, Moscow has questioned Zelensky’s authority to sign binding agreements, citing the expiration of his presidential term and his refusal to hold new elections under martial law, leading Russia to label him “illegitimate.”
