74Th China (Linyi) International Hardware Expo To Open September 5-7, 2025 In Shandong
Linyi, Shandong, Aug 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 74th China (Linyi) International Hardware Expo, one of Asia's most established industry gatherings with a history dating back to 1952, is set to take place from September 5–7, 2025 at the Linyi International Exhibition Center in Shandong, China. Hosted by the China Hardware, Electrical Equipment, and Chemicals Association, the event will bring together over 1,700 manufacturers and showcase more than 150,000 products across the hardware, tools, machinery, and building solutions sectors.
Recognized as China's largest hardware production and logistics hub, Linyi will welcome global buyers to engage directly with factories producing a wide range of products, including hand and power tools, woodworking equipment, welding systems, abrasives, fasteners, protective gear, LED lighting, plumbing, sanitary ware, and decorative materials.
The expo offers multiple advantages for international participants, such as factory-direct sourcing with competitive pricing, customizable orders, and quality assurance. Organizers will provide free accommodation, flights, and meals for qualified overseas buyers, along with B2B matchmaking services, on-site order processing, and logistical support. Additional benefits include language interpretation, guided factory tours, and assistance with export procedures.
Beyond the exhibition hall, attendees can explore the Linyi Hardware Market-Asia's largest permanent trade center-for bulk negotiations and production line inspections, further strengthening opportunities for global collaboration in the hardware industry.
Media Contact
Company: Beijing Jinyi Youlian Exhibition Co., Ltd.
Contact Person: Vincy
Tel: 86-10-63356966
Fax: 86-10-63356950
Address: 9th Floor, Fortune West Plaza, 58 Caihuying, Fengtai District, Beijing, 100054, China
Email:
Website:
