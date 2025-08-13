Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Intel Sees Surge After CEO Meets with Trump

2025-08-13 04:08:02
(MENAFN) Intel’s stock value experienced a 5.62% increase at Tuesday’s market close following a meeting between CEO Lip-Bu Tan and U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the encounter, Trump commended Tan’s “success and rise” as “an amazing story.”

The American semiconductor giant’s shares climbed to $21.81, recovering from a decline of over 3.1% the previous week.

Trump described the Monday meeting as “a very interesting one,” which was also attended by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to his post on Truth Social.

He added that Tan and his Cabinet officials would spend time together to “bring suggestions,” although he did not provide further details.

However, last Thursday, Trump called for Tan’s immediate resignation, accusing him of having connections to Chinese companies linked to the military.

On Truth Social, Trump declared, "The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem.”

