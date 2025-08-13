403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Intel Sees Surge After CEO Meets with Trump
(MENAFN) Intel’s stock value experienced a 5.62% increase at Tuesday’s market close following a meeting between CEO Lip-Bu Tan and U.S. President Donald Trump.
During the encounter, Trump commended Tan’s “success and rise” as “an amazing story.”
The American semiconductor giant’s shares climbed to $21.81, recovering from a decline of over 3.1% the previous week.
Trump described the Monday meeting as “a very interesting one,” which was also attended by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to his post on Truth Social.
He added that Tan and his Cabinet officials would spend time together to “bring suggestions,” although he did not provide further details.
However, last Thursday, Trump called for Tan’s immediate resignation, accusing him of having connections to Chinese companies linked to the military.
On Truth Social, Trump declared, "The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem.”
During the encounter, Trump commended Tan’s “success and rise” as “an amazing story.”
The American semiconductor giant’s shares climbed to $21.81, recovering from a decline of over 3.1% the previous week.
Trump described the Monday meeting as “a very interesting one,” which was also attended by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to his post on Truth Social.
He added that Tan and his Cabinet officials would spend time together to “bring suggestions,” although he did not provide further details.
However, last Thursday, Trump called for Tan’s immediate resignation, accusing him of having connections to Chinese companies linked to the military.
On Truth Social, Trump declared, "The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment