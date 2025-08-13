Switzerland, EU And Over 20 Nations Call For Urgent Action To Stop Famine In Gaza
“Humanitarian distress in Gaza has reached unimaginable levels. A famine is unfolding before our eyes,” the EU and 24 countries declared in a joint press release on Tuesday. They urge Israel to“allow all humanitarian aid convoys from international NGOs and to remove the obstacles preventing humanitarian workers from intervening”.
“Switzerland has joined other countries in a statement expressing its deep concern at the new registration restrictions imposed on NGOs, which could force essential humanitarian actors to leave the Occupied Palestinian Territories, thereby exacerbating the crisis in Gaza,” said the Swiss foreign ministry on the social media platform X.'Safe access' for aid
The declaration calls for“safe and large-scale access for humanitarian aid, the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers, a lasting ceasefire and the release of all hostages”.More More Swiss citizens will also participate in flotilla against Gaza blockade
This content was published on Aug 12, 2025 Swiss citizens are also taking part in the worldwide flotilla that intends to break the sea blockade in Gaza. The Waves of Freedom Association (WOFA) plans to leave with five boats loaded with baby milk powder and water filters.Read more: Swiss citizens will also participate in flotilla against Gaza blockad
