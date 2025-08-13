Switzerland, EU And Over 20 Nations Call For Urgent Action To Stop Famine In Gaza

Français fr La Suisse et l'UE dénoncent une situation de famine à Gaza Original Read more: La Suisse et l'UE dénoncent une situation de famine à Gaz

Switzerland, the European Union and 23 other countries have sharply criticised the "unfolding famine" situation in Gaza and called for urgent action to put an end to the situation. This came on Tuesday as Egypt announced that it was working with mediators to bring about a truce in Gaza. This content was published on August 13, 2025 - 08:42

“Humanitarian distress in Gaza has reached unimaginable levels. A famine is unfolding before our eyes,” the EU and 24 countries declared in a joint press release on Tuesday. They urge Israel to“allow all humanitarian aid convoys from international NGOs and to remove the obstacles preventing humanitarian workers from intervening”.

“Switzerland has joined other countries in a statement expressing its deep concern at the new registration restrictions imposed on NGOs, which could force essential humanitarian actors to leave the Occupied Palestinian Territories, thereby exacerbating the crisis in Gaza,” said the Swiss foreign ministry on the social media platform X.

'Safe access' for aid

The declaration calls for“safe and large-scale access for humanitarian aid, the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers, a lasting ceasefire and the release of all hostages”.

