US Tariffs: Most Swiss Rule Out Making Future Concessions, Survey Reveals
Almost two-thirds of respondents in a recent survey believe that Switzerland should not allow itself to be put under pressure – even if this means an import tariff rate of 39%. This is one of the main conclusions of a survey carried out by the research institute Yougov published on Wednesday. Only a quarter of respondents were in favour of concessions to avert import tariffs.More More Trump's tariffs expose weakness of Switzerland's economic independence
This content was published on Aug 12, 2025 Officials worry that Switzerland's historic strengths have become liabilities in an age of trade wars.Read more: Trump's tariffs expose weakness of Switzerland's economic independenc
