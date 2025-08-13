US Tariffs: Most Swiss Rule Out Making Future Concessions, Survey Reveals

Deutsch de Bevölkerung will laut Umfrage den USA keine Zugeständnisse machen Original Read more: Bevölkerung will laut Umfrage den USA keine Zugeständnisse mache

MENAFN - Swissinfo) According to a survey published on Wednesday, most Swiss residents are against offering concessions to the United States in the current tariff dispute. This is despite the fact that the 39% tariff recently imposed by the US on most Swiss goods will likely damage the Swiss economy, the study shows. This content was published on August 13, 2025 - 09:15 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Almost two-thirds of respondents in a recent survey believe that Switzerland should not allow itself to be put under pressure – even if this means an import tariff rate of 39%. This is one of the main conclusions of a survey carried out by the research institute Yougov published on Wednesday. Only a quarter of respondents were in favour of concessions to avert import tariffs.

