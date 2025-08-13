Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Women Of The Helsinki Movement

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Fifty years after the Helsinki Accords, it is time to talk about the women who turned a diplomatic promise into a personal mission. They were not just witnesses. They resisted. They took action. This content was published on August 13, 2025 - 09:32 1 minute

I cover international relations with a focus on Switzerland, lead journalistic investigations, and conduct deeply personal interviews on challenging topics. Over 25 years in journalism. Graduated from Moscow State University's Faculty of Journalism and the French Press Institute in Paris. Former TV/radio host in France and Russia. I am a published author and documentary filmmaker who has interviewed presidents and rock stars.

My work focuses on multimedia content formats. I produce videos and photos for SWI swissinfo's various online channels and work as a picture editor. I hold a bachelor's degree in Multimedia Production and completed an apprenticeship as a mediamatician.

More More 50 years of the Helsinki Accords: Switzerland's role between the blocs

This content was published on Jul 24, 2025 Switzerland played an important role in the adoption of the pan-European set of rules in the 1970s that gave rise to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

