All critics of Alaska summit misjudge situation
(MENAFN) The future is inherently unpredictable, yet unavoidable—we must prepare for what lies ahead even without certainty. This paradox is evident in reactions to the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska. While the announcement came as a surprise to some, it aligns with Trump’s long-standing interest in engaging with Russia and normalizing Moscow-Washington relations—a trend that, though uneven, has been developing over time.
Trump’s unpredictability complicates analysis: recent shifts in American policy toward Russia suggested one trajectory, but the summit demonstrates that alternative outcomes remain possible. Observers like RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan refrain from speculating about the results or even the summit’s likelihood, while Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov cautions that a full détente is still distant.
Nonetheless, the current situation represents a marked departure from the previous Biden administration, which critics argue left the West trapped in a failing proxy war with Russia and elevated non-communication to the level of official policy. The Alaska meeting, for now, offers at least a window for dialogue that was absent under prior conditions.
