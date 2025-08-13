BTC Cannot Keep Up With Altcoins

The crypto market has returned to its historical highs, with a cap of nearly $4.05 trillion, reaching a peak of $4.8 trillion. Major altcoins led by Ethereum (+7.5%), Solana (+12%), Cardano (+8.5%), and Chainlink (+9.3%) contributed to the total growth of 2.3% over the past 24 hours.
