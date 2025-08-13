EQS-News: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

E.ON continues to grow and increases investments

13.08.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

E continues to grow and increases investments

Adjusted Group EBITDA rises to €5.5 billion (H1 2024: €4.9 billion), adjusted Group net income to €1.9 billion (H1 2024: €1.8 billion)

Investments in the energy transition grow further to €3.2 billion in the first half of the year; 11 percent more than in the prior-year period

2025 guidance confirmed: Adjusted Group EBITDA of €9.6 to €9.8 billion, adjusted Group net income of €2.85 to €3.05 billion expected E advocates for future-oriented network regulation in Germany E looks back on a successful first half of 2025. Both adjusted Group EBITDA and adjusted Group net income increased compared to the previous year. As the playmaker of the energy transition in Europe, the company also ramped up its investments once again – reaching €3.2 billion in the first six months of the fiscal year. E.ON is thus moving consistently forward along its growth path. Leonhard Birnbaum, CEO of E.ON, said:“E's ambitious growth strategy places us in a good position. No other company is driving the transformation of Europe's energy system as we are. We demonstrated this once again in the second quarter, seamlessly continuing our successful start to the year. This performance can't be taken for granted. It is the result of our employees' daily hard work and dedication.” E increased adjusted Group EBITDA significantly – by 13 percent – to €5.5 billion in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: €4.9 billion). This development was mainly driven by higher investments and improved operating performance. Adjusted Group net income increased as well, rising by 10 percent to €1.9 billion (H1 2024: €1.8 billion). E.ON reaffirms its guidance for the full year 2025, expecting adjusted Group EBITDA in a range of €9.6 to €9.8 billion and adjusted Group net income of €2.85 to €3.05 billion. This corresponds to adjusted earnings per share of €1.09 to €1.17. Nadia Jakobi, CFO of E.ON:“Our massive investments and consistent operational execution remained key factors in our earnings growth in the first half of 2025. Temporary volume effects in our network business further enhanced this positive performance. Given this, we are well-positioned to meet our guidance and continue providing sustainable, value-creating growth for our shareholders.” Increased investments drive earnings growth in network business Adjusted EBITDA in the Energy Networks segment increased to €4.0 billion in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: €3.3 billion). This positive performance was primarily driven by accelerated investments in expanding, modernizing, and digitalizing the network infrastructure. In Germany, temporary effects – in particular slightly higher-than-planned distribution volumes – led to additional earnings. In Southeastern Europe, increased distribution volumes likewise had a positive impact on earnings as did catch-up effects from previously incurred costs for network losses. E.ON will pass through the temporary earnings contributions to customers over time through grid fees. The Energy Retail segment's adjusted EBITDA of €1.3 billion was roughly €100 million below the prior-year figure. As expected, normalization effects became evident in the second quarter. Following a relatively cold first quarter, the second quarter was characterized by warm weather and strong sunshine. This led to a decline in sales volumes, particularly in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. In addition, a normalization of margins in the B2B and B2C business in the UK had a dampening effect on earnings. Adjusted EBITDA in the Energy Infrastructure Solutions segment rose by more than 30 percent year-over-year to around €330 million. In addition to favorable weather effects, improved asset availability – particularly in Scandinavia and the United Kingdom –, the commissioning of new projects, and the continued rollout of smart meter infrastructure in the UK were key contributors to earnings growth. E continues to make significant investments in network expansion and modernization, digitalization, and flexible customer solutions In the first half of 2025, E.ON again underpinned its role as the playmaker of the European energy transition by making significant investments. Its investments of €3.2 billion surpassed the prior-year figure by 11 percent (H1 2024: €2.9 billion). Most of E.ON's investments – €2.5 billion – went toward its network business. The focus remained on network expansion and new grid connections as well as the modernization and digitization of infrastructure. In addition, the company concluded long-term agreements with leading European manufacturers of key technical components for its power networks in Germany as part of a large-scale procurement initiative. This enables E.ON to secure its future needs, to use component standardization to help make the energy transition affordable, and to promote industrial value creation in Europe. Important progress was also made in digitalization. Since this summer, E.ON's approximately 700,000-kilometer power grid in Germany has a digital twin. Based on data from more than 55 million grid components, connection requests can be processed in a matter of seconds. This marks a significant step towards faster and even more efficient grid expansion for customers. Investments in Energy Retail in the first half of the year of roughly €220 million were in line with planning. Key focus areas included the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Europe, the targeted expansion of digital infrastructure for flexibility solutions and tariffs, as well as the enhancement of digital offerings for customers. Energy Infrastructure Solutions invested more than €350 million in the first half of the year, primarily to support B2B customers with sustainable energy solutions to advance their decarbonization efforts. Clear need for action on future network regulation in Germany E is well positioned for the upcoming years due to its growth and investment program along with continuous digitalization efforts. The company plans to invest a total of €43 billion between 2024 and 2028, €35 billion of which in its network business. Energy networks are integral to a successful energy transition. Therefore, E.ON actively advocates for a future-oriented network regulation. E believes the Federal Network Agency's current draft determinations for the fifth regulatory period in Germany include several key elements that could significantly hinder future investments – and thereby slow down the pace and progress of the energy transition. These include rates of return on investment that are uncompetitive internationally, as well as methodological changes to the efficiency benchmark that particularly disadvantage network operators that are already investing heavily. Additionally, the planned inclusion of redispatch costs in the efficiency benchmark adversely impacts network operators in regions with a high share of renewables. The expansion of renewable energy in Germany still largely takes place without regional coordination. This leads to grid bottlenecks, making the temporary curtailment of plants necessary. The resulting redispatch costs cannot be influenced or prevented by the grid operators. E.ON has therefore long been calling for a consistent, regionally coordinated expansion of renewables. From the company's perspective, it is incomprehensible why the Federal Network Agency classifies redispatch costs as influenceable by grid operators, despite the lack of any legal basis for such classification. “The energy transition will require billions in private capital in the years ahead, as well as a regulatory system that enables these investments,” Leonhard Birnbaum said.“The Federal Network Agency's current draft determinations for the next regulatory period run counter to this objective. While other countries are creating targeted regulatory incentives, Germany risks falling behind. We therefore urge the Federal Network Agency to take network operators' factual arguments seriously and facilitate the investments needed for the energy transition, security of supply, and affordability, rather than hinder them.” This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

13.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: E SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000ENAG999 WKN: ENAG99 Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2183144

End of News EQS News Service