PVA Tepla Increases Order Intake And Improves Gross Margin In The First Half Of 2025

Consolidated revenue at EUR 119.6 million (previous year: EUR 135.3 million)

EBITDA margin at 12.5%

Order intake increases by 43% to EUR 103.6 million

Gross margin increases to 33.3% (+2 pp compared to previous year)

Extension and expansion of cooperation with world-leading research institute imec to include all PVA TePla metrology solutions Forecast for full year 2025 confirmed: revenue and earnings expected to be at the lower end of the range Wettenberg, August 13, 2025. PVA TePla AG (ISIN DE0007461006) further strengthened its profitability in the first half of 2025 and expanded its market position in high-margin technology fields. While the revenue of the technology provider for high-tech equipment and processes remained below the previous year's level of EUR 135.3 million at EUR 119.6 million, there was a noticeable uptick in demand: order intake rose by 43% in the reporting period. In a persistently challenging market environment, PVA TePla systematically continued its strategic transformation course in the first six months of the year and invested in personnel, infrastructure, and research and development as planned.



"Since the first signs of recovery at the end of 2024, we have seen growing demand for our products for three quarters in a row," says Jalin Ketter, CEO of PVA TePla. "Our strong position in high-tech markets with enormously profitable fields of application provides us with additional tailwind in this environment. This development in demand supports our strategic transformation towards a business model with a balanced share of our Material Solutions and Metrology product groups. This opens up further growth opportunities for us in the medium term."



Business development in the first half of the year



Group revenue amounted to EUR 119.6 million, compared to EUR 135.3 million in the same period of the previous year. The decline was mainly due to project-related postponements and a lower order volume in 2024. By contrast, the gross margin improved to 33.3% compared to 31.3% in the previous year. The main drivers were a favorable product mix with a higher proportion of high-margin metrology and process systems as well as efficiency improvements in production. EBITDA amounted to EUR 14.9 million (previous year: EUR 21.9 million), which corresponds to a margin of 12.5%. In addition to the lower level of revenue, the planned investments in personnel, infrastructure, and research and development, which form the basis for the planned growth, had a particular impact here.



"The consistently high gross margin confirms the structural profitability of our company," says Carl Markus Groß, CFO of PVA TePla. "Our clear focus on applications with attractive margins and the ongoing optimization of our processes ensure stable profitability, even as we make targeted investments in our future."



Orders significantly improved



PVA TePla's order intake rose by 43% to EUR 103.6 million in the first half of 2025, significantly exceeding the previous year's figure of EUR 72.5 million. Demand picked up strongly in both business segments.



Order intake in the Semiconductor Systems segment increased by 27% to EUR 64.2 million, driven by continued high demand for metrology systems, particularly from Asian customers.



At EUR 39.4 million, order intake in the Industrial Systems segment was 79% higher than in the same period of the previous year. Significant impetus came from the energy sector, the aerospace industry and special industrial applications such as graphite cleaning. The broadly diversified demand base underscores PVA TePla's solid market position in several future-oriented fields of technology.



Revenue and earnings in the segments



In the Semiconductor Systems segment, PVA TePla generated revenue of EUR 81.7 million in the first half of the year, compared with EUR 94.7 million in the same period of the previous year. The decline is primarily due to project-related postponements and a lower order volume in 2024. EBITDA amounted to EUR 13.5 million compared to EUR 18.2 million in the previous year. The higher gross margin had a positive effect but could not fully offset the decline in earnings.



The Industrial Systems segment generated revenue of EUR 37.9 million compared to EUR 40.6 million in the same period of the previous year. Project-related postponements also had an impact on development here, albeit to a lesser extent. EBITDA rose slightly to EUR 5.4 million (previous year: EUR 5.1 million), boosted by efficiency gains and a favorable product mix.



Technology and market position further strengthened, cooperation with imec expanded



With the acquisition of desconpro engineering GmbH and PVA Vision GmbH (formerly DIVE imaging systems), PVA TePla has systematically expanded its expertise in the field of metrology. A strategic partnership with SENTECH Instruments complements the portfolio with optical systems for coating thickness measurement in semiconductor applications. These activities are key elements in the current phase of transformation towards a more balanced business model with shorter lead times and broader market coverage.



In the field of research, PVA TePla has recently extended and significantly expanded its 20-year cooperation with imec, a world-leading research and innovation hub for nanoelectronics and digital technologies. Until now, researchers at imec have had access to PVA TePla's ultrasonic microscopy equipment. In the future, all other existing and future metrology solutions from PVA TePla will also be included in the cooperation with imec.



"We are very pleased to continue and expand our decades-long, successful research and development cooperation with imec," says Jalin Ketter. "imec is not only home to world-leading research work. It also provides the space for connecting technology providers along the entire semiconductor value chain. The intensified collaboration with imec therefore not only strengthens our innovative power but also offers existing and potential customers the opportunity to see the quality and performance of our products for themselves."



Forecast for the current FY 2025 confirmed at the lower end of the ranges



The majority of the delayed projects are expected to be realized in the current year. PVA TePla therefore confirms its forecast for the current fiscal year. However, due to the postponements, PVA TePla expects revenue and EBITDA to be at the lower end of the forecast ranges of EUR 260 million to EUR 280 million and EUR 34 million to EUR 39 million respectively.





About PVA TePla

PVA TePla is a leading high-tech company specialized in materials and metrology technology. Established in 1991, PVA TePla develops and manufactures customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement, and processing (Material Solutions), as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, wet-chemical, and optical processes (Metrology).



With its Technology Hub, PVA TePla operates an innovation center for the market-oriented research and development of materials of the future. In addition, the company also serves highly specific individual customer requirements with its internal research and development. PVA TePla Group solutions are applied at a very early stage in the value chain of products and technologies. They address the global challenges in the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization, and mobility.



PVA TePla has an international presence with sites in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Hesse, and employs around 900 people worldwide. The company is listed on the S-DAX and PVA TePla AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate, and the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN DE0007461006, WKN 746100).



Personnel changes in the Investor Relations department

Since August 1, 2025, Sebastian Gonsior has assumed primary responsibility for Investor Relations at PVA TePla as part of succession planning. Dr. Gert Fisahn will support Sebastian Gonsior in his area of responsibility until the beginning of 2026. At the same time, Gert Fisahn will take over the Public Affairs department with immediate effect and represent PVA TePla's interests vis-à-vis associations and politicians.



Contact:

Sebastian Gonsior

Manager Investor Relations

+49 (641) 68690-419

...



