technotrans increases revenue and doubles EBIT margin in 1st half of 2025

13.08.2025

Consolidated revenue increased by 4.6 % to € 120.6 million (previous year: € 115.3 million)

EBIT margin doubled to 7.0 % (previous year: 3.5 %)

Earnings per share increase significantly to € 0.75 (previous year: € 0.34)

Book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 and order backlog of € 84 million underline growth prospects Annual forecast for 2025 confirmed Sassenberg, August 13, 2025 - The technotrans Group continued its successful development in the first half of 2025 despite the continuing challenging economic environment. Thanks to the sustained momentum in particular in the focus markets Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics and Print, consolidated revenue rose by 4.6 % year-on-year to € 120.6 million (previous year: € 115.3 million). EBIT of € 8.4 million € more than doubled compared to the previous year. The EBIT margin was correspondingly strong at 7.0 % (previous year: 3.5 %). ROCE increased significantly to 15.0 % (previous year: 11.5 %). The increase in the order backlog to € 84 million and the book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 underline the growth prospects. "Our focused strategy and the earnings contributions from the ttSprint project efficiency program are having full effect: we are growing profitably, generating attractive returns and consistently expanding our market position. In this way we are laying the foundation for sustainable growth in the value of our shares," emphasizes Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics and Print with revenue growth

Revenue in the Energy Management focus market rose by 11 % year-on-year to € 18.4 million, driven in particular by increased deliveries of battery thermal management systems (BTMS) for rail vehicles and e-buses. Production capacity for liquid cooling systems for data centers has been increased. In the focus market of Healthcare & Analytics, the positive trend continued, driven by systems for analytics, scanner technology and semiconductor production. With an increase of 44 %, revenue rose significantly to € 9.7 million. The print focus market also showed pleasing growth momentum in the areas of packaging printing, flexographic printing and digital printing. Revenue increased by 8 % to € 41.8 million compared to the previous year. The Plastics focus market recorded a moderate decline in revenue of 2 % due to the economic situation. The focus market Laser remains significantly impacted by cyclical factors and suffered an 11 % decline in revenue compared to the previous year. Technology segment significantly increases revenue and earnings

The upturn in deliveries of technotrans equipment was reflected in the Technology segment's revenue growth by € 5.0 million to € 90.8 million. An optimized product mix, the realization of economies of scale and efficiency improvements led to a significant rise in the segment EBIT margin to 4.3 % (previous year: -0.1 %). The Services segment generated revenue moderately above the previous year at € 29.8 million (previous year: € 29.6 million). It accounted for 25 % of consolidated revenue. The segment's EBIT margin increased to 15.0 % (previous year: 14.1 %). Solid financial and asset position

Total assets increased to € 166.3 million. The equity ratio remained very comfortable at 59.7 %. The free cash flow of € -1.1 million includes cash outflows from investments of € 2.8 million, which mainly resulted from the acquisition of a plot of land in Sassenberg. Board of Management confirms 2025 forecast

In view of the challenging conditions, the Board of Management is very satisfied with the course of business in the first 6 months. It continues to expect consolidated revenue between € 245 million and € 265 million, an EBIT margin in the range of 7 % to 9 % and a ROCE of between 13 % and 16 % for the 2025 financial year. "The strong business performance in the first half of 2025, our solid order situation and our progress in positioning ourselves in growth markets such as battery cooling and liquid cooling for data centers form the basis for sustainable profitable growth," emphasizes Michael Finger. Further information: About technotrans SE: technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company's core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the 5 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centers), Healthcare & Analytics, Print and Laser. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, refurbishment, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,500 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 238.1 million for the 2024 financial year. Note

