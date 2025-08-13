Evotec SE Reports H1 2025 Results: Strong Progress On Strategy Execution
Dr Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, said:
“We are firmly on track with the execution of our strategy: Evotec is making meaningful strides toward sustainable and profitable growth. JEB maintained its strong growth trajectory with first half revenues in excess of € 100 m, and the evolution of our strategic partnership with Sandoz is testament to its bright future as a scalable technology provider with a more capital-efficient model. Our base business in D&PD continues to face soft demand, but we see strong progress in core collaborations and are systematically expanding our platform technologies, such as our Molecular Patient Database. I am confident that our unrelenting focus on technology and science leadership will continue to drive tangible impact in the future”.
Discovery & Preclinical Development impacted by soft market; Just – Evotec Biologics continues strong growth momentum
Execution of strategy to refocus and deliver sustainable profitable growth fully on track
Events after Period-End
Just – Evotec Biologics EU – which owns the J.POD biologics manufacturing facility in Toulouse, France and to grant access to its proprietary platform for integrated development and advanced continuous manufacturing of biologics via a technology license Deal terms include purchase price of the site for around US$ 300 m in cash and additional further technology related consideration, future development revenues, milestones and product royalties Planned transaction validates JEB's end-to-end continuous manufacturing technology and marks milestone in planned transition of JEB to asset-lighter model that better scales and leverages its technology and IP Closing of the planned transaction remains subject to completion of the relevant information and consultation processes with employees and their representatives, final contractual agreements and to meeting regulatory requirements, expected in the fourth quarter
Progress in key strategic collaborations
Guidance for full-year 2025
About Evotec SE
Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling.
With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers' needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility.
Through Just – Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability.
With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology.
Evotec's global team of more than 4,800 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. For additional information please go to and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn .
