The NAGA Group AG Reports Preliminary H1 2025 Results – Revenues and EBITDA Growth Despite Higher Marketing Investments

The NAGA Group AG Reports Preliminary H1 2025 Results – Revenues and EBITDA Growth Despite Higher Marketing Investments



Revenues up 2% to EUR 32.2 million, net revenues grow by 3% to EUR 28.9 million

EBITDA increased by 8% to EUR 3.0 million, supported by cost synergies and improved operational efficiency Full-year 2025 guidance with focus on profitable growth reaffirmed

Hamburg, 13 August 2025 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G , ISIN: DE000A161NR7 ), provider of the all-in-one financial SuperApp NAGA, shows both revenues and earnings growth in H1 2025 based on preliminary figures. Group revenues increased by 2% to EUR 32.2 million (H1 2024: EUR 31.6 million), while net income after execution and liquidity costs and payment processing charges increased by 3% to EUR 28.9 million (H1 2024: EUR 28.0 million). EBITDA rose by 8% to EUR 3.0 million (H1 2024: EUR 2.8 million), despite a deliberate increase in marketing expenses to drive future growth.



Targeted Growth Investments Coupled with Operational Efficiency Gains In line with its strategy, NAGA significantly increased its marketing investments in the first half of the year to support long-term brand development and accelerate user acquisition. At the same time, the Company continued to benefit from cost synergies and efficiency gains resulting from the 2024 integration. This led to a substantial reduction in several operational expense categories and supported overall profitability.



Net Revenues and EBITDA Margins Show Positive Momentum While marketing spent increased, cost efficiencies in other areas helped to improve both the EBITDA and net revenue margins compared to the same period in the previous year. This underlines the effectiveness of NAGA's streamlined operating model and the growing leverage of its unified technology platform.



Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group: “The first half of 2025 remained consistent with our plan: while holding firm on operational discipline, we have invested decisively in growth. The synergies of merging two companies are evident in the year-on-year increases in revenues and EBITDA. In turn, these improvements give us the financial flexibility to allocate even more resources to marketing for the next stage of growth.”



Outlook Reaffirmed These preliminary half-year results reaffirm the full-year 2025 outlook: the Company expects to return to pro-forma 2023 revenue levels and to achieve a meaningful improvement in its EBITDA margin in the mid-double-digit range. Key enablers remain the consistent execution of the One-Brand strategy, scalable infrastructure, and disciplined cost management.



Group financial KPIs (unaudited) in EUR million H1/25 H1/24 ∆ Revenues 32.2 31.6 2.0% EBITDA 3.0 2.8 8.0% EBITDA margin 9.3% 8.8% 5.7% Note: The figures for H1 2025 are unaudited. Rounding differences may occur.



Non-IFRS key figures This announcement contains non-IFRS measures. These measures are alternative performance measures as defined by the European Securities and Markets Authority (“ESMA“). The NAGA Group AG presents these non-IFRS measures because (i) they are used by management to measure performance, including in presentations to the Management Board and members of the Supervisory Board and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting; and (ii) they represent measures that The NAGA Group AG believes are widely used by certain investors, securities analysts and other parties as supplemental measures of operating and financial performance. These non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered a substitute for analysis of The NAGA Group AG operating results as reported under IFRS. Non-IFRS measures are not a measure of The NAGA Group AG's performance or liquidity under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other performance measures derived under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities.



Forward-looking statements This release may contain forward-looking statements and information identified by terminology such as „expect“, „aim“,“anticipate“,“intend“,“plan“,“believe“,“estimate“ or“will“. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and certain assumptions that may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Actual results achieved by The NAGA Group AG may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The NAGA Group AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to revise them in the event of developments that differ from those anticipated.



About NAGA NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.



