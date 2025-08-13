EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Medios accelerates growth in the first half of 2025 and significantly increases earnings

Revenue up 9.3% to €991.7 million

EBITDA pre1 up by a disproportionate 48.8%

Organic EBITDA pre1 growth of 12.3%

Earnings per share almost doubled to €0.50

Successful public share buyback offer Outlook for 2025 confirmed: Further increase in revenue and earnings Berlin, August 13, 2025 – The Medios-Group (“Medios“ or“the Company”), a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, continues its positive operational development in the second quarter of 2025 and confirms its forecast for the full year. Due to dynamic revenue growth of 12.4% in the second quarter of 2025, revenue for the first half of the year increased by 9.3% to €991.7 million. All business segments contributed to this growth. EBITDA pre1 rose again disproportionately by 48.8% to €46.3 million (H1 2024: €31.1 million). Organic EBITDA pre1 growth amounted to 12.3%. As a result, the EBITDA pre1 margin improved significantly to 4.7% (H1 2024: 3.4%). Consolidated net income after income taxes doubled to €12.7 million (H1 2024: €6.4 million). Accordingly, earnings per share reached €0.50 – an increase of 85.2% (H1 2024: €0.27). Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: “We accelerated our growth momentum in the second quarter. I am particularly pleased with the organic EBITDA pre growth of 12.3% that significantly exceeded our growth target in the mid-single-digit range. As a result, we have once again succeeded in increasing our overall profitability. This confirms the operational strength of our company and our strategy, which is focused on increasing margins while maintaining growth.” Revenue and earnings growth in all business segments The Pharmaceutical Supply segment achieved revenue growth to €800.1 million in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: €787.9 million). EBITDA pre1 for the division increased significantly by 15.4% to €26.4 million (H1 2024: €22.9 million) as a result of the strategic focus on higher-margin products. The Patient-Specific Therapies segment recorded an increase in revenue to €110.2 million in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: €107.5 million). EBITDA pre1 for the segment increased by 10.8% to €12.1 million (H1 2024: €10.9 million), driven by a better product mix and a higher gross profit margin. The International Business segment, which comprises the activities of Ceban Pharmaceuticals, included in the scope of consolidation since June 1, 2024, generated revenue of €81.1 million in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024 for June: €11.6 million). The segment contributed €13.8 million to EBITDA pre1 (H1 2024 for June: €2.7 million). Public share buyback offer successfully completed Medios conducted a public buyback offer from June 18 to July 8, 2025. A total of 1,000,000 no-par value shares were acquired at a price of €12.50. Medios has thus repurchased shares representing approx. 3.92% of the current share capital. Outlook for 2025 confirmed Medios confirms its forecast for the 2025 financial year. The Company expects revenue to increase by around 6% to approx. €2 billion. EBITDA pre1 is expected to rise disproportionately by approx. 21.5% to around €96 million. This corresponds to a further increase in the EBITDA pre1 margin to around 4.8%. This expectation is based on the assumption of organic growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range and takes into account the consolidation of the Ceban Group for twelve months. Key figures (IFRS) In € million H1 2025 H1 2024 ∆ in % Revenue 991.7 907.3 9.3 Pharmaceutical Supply 800.1 787.9 1.5 Patient-Specific Therapies 110.2 107.5 2.5 International Business 81.1 11.6 >100 Services 237 230 2.8 EBITDA pre 1 46.3 31.1 48.8 Pharmaceutical Supply 26.4 22.9 15.4 Patient-Specific Therapies 12.1 10.9 10.8 International Business 13.8 2.7 >100 Services –5.9 –5.3 12.1 Consolidated earnings after tax 12.7 6.4 98.0 Cashflow from operating activities 23.4 34.0 –31.4 Earnings per share (in €) 0.50 0.27 85.2 The half-year financial report of Medios AG as of June 30, 2025, is available for download on the Investor Relations website. Important dates for Medios in the 2025 financial year: August 26

September 24 German Select V Online Conference – virtually

Berenberg and Goldman Sachs 14th German Corporate Conference – Munich November 11 Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2025 December 04 Berenberg European Conference – Fairmont Windsor Park, UK 1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for special charges for stock options, expenses for M&A activities and, in 2023 and 2024, performance-related payments for the acquisition of compounding volumes. Since 2024, expenses for the implementation of the ERP system have also been included. In addition, one-off special expenses related to the change in the Executive Board were adjusted in 2025. ------------------- About Medios AG Medios is a leading provider of specialty pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individual medicine in order to work with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies. Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). -p Contact Claudia Nickolaus Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications Medios AG Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin T +49 30 232 566 800 ...p -p Disclaimer This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing. Medios AG assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

