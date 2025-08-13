Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Publishes Financial Figures For The First Half Of 2025


2025-08-13 04:04:50
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Publishes Financial Figures for the First Half of 2025
13.08.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Publishes Financial Figures for the First Half of 2025

Kahl am Main, August 13, 2025

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG looks back on a first half of 2025 that was marked by a challenging market environment – but at the same time created a stable operating basis for positive development in the further course of the year. The company generated sales of € 31.3 million in this period (previous year: € 40.7 million). In the second quarter, sales amounted to € 14.9 million, compared to € 20.1 million in the same period last year.

Operating earnings (EBIT) for the first half of the year were € -1.3 million (previous year: € 1.2 million). The gross margin is positive overall and remained stable at 31.9%. It almost reached the previous year's level of 31.8% – an indicator of the efficiency of the processes and the solid cost structure. For the second half of the year, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES expects a significant upturn in sales and earnings, driven by upcoming deliveries, rising capacity utilization, and new order intake.

In view of geopolitical uncertainties, order intake in the first half of 2025 amounted to € 21.1 million (previous year: € 52.3 million). The order backlog as of June 30 was € 67.2 million (previous year: € 70.4 million). Significant momentum is expected from a well-filled project pipeline in the solar, semiconductor, and life science sectors.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES continuously reviews the status of negotiations for new orders, the project progress of existing orders, and the global macroeconomic development with regard to the forecast for fiscal year 2025.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES' technological expertise and its focus on future-oriented markets form the basis for positive business development – even in a challenging geopolitical environment.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in the Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets.

The company's core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO2 pollution.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5
Contact:

Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Company Spokesman, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224


13.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)1709202924
Fax: +49 (0)6188 440-110
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
WKN: A1681X, A2AA5H
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2183092

End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN13082025004691010666ID1109921656

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search