SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Publishes Financial Figures for the First Half of 2025

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG looks back on a first half of 2025 that was marked by a challenging market environment – but at the same time created a stable operating basis for positive development in the further course of the year. The company generated sales of € 31.3 million in this period (previous year: € 40.7 million). In the second quarter, sales amounted to € 14.9 million, compared to € 20.1 million in the same period last year.
Operating earnings (EBIT) for the first half of the year were € -1.3 million (previous year: € 1.2 million). The gross margin is positive overall and remained stable at 31.9%. It almost reached the previous year's level of 31.8% – an indicator of the efficiency of the processes and the solid cost structure. For the second half of the year, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES expects a significant upturn in sales and earnings, driven by upcoming deliveries, rising capacity utilization, and new order intake.
In view of geopolitical uncertainties, order intake in the first half of 2025 amounted to € 21.1 million (previous year: € 52.3 million). The order backlog as of June 30 was € 67.2 million (previous year: € 70.4 million). Significant momentum is expected from a well-filled project pipeline in the solar, semiconductor, and life science sectors.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES continuously reviews the status of negotiations for new orders, the project progress of existing orders, and the global macroeconomic development with regard to the forecast for fiscal year 2025.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES' technological expertise and its focus on future-oriented markets form the basis for positive business development – even in a challenging geopolitical environment.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment
The company's core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO2 pollution.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance.
