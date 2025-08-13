Agridence Transitions To Founder-Led Governance, Secures Global Investment To Accelerate Multi-Commodity Compliance Platform



EQS Newswire / 13/08/2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST





Natural Rubber : The Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR), whose members represent about 50% of the global market, uses Agridence's reporting platform for annual sustainability data submissions.



Palm Oil: Agridence powers the RSPO Certification, Trade and Traceability System (prisma), supporting RSPO Certified Palm Oil trades and Sustainable Palm Oil Credits. This initiative went live in February 2025, with nearly 20,000 users expected on the system.



Coconut: As the technology partner for the Sustainable Coconut Partnership's SCP Links platform, Agridence is simplifying sustainability reporting, digitizing audits, and increasing transparency.

Cocoa : The company is driving smallholder inclusion through mapping programs across Africa.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Agridence is a Singapore headquartered agri-tech platform that digitises global agri-commodity supply chains to deliver end-to-end traceability, ESG compliance, and sustainability reporting. Our cloud-native, API-ready software combines AI analytics, geospatial mapping and mobile application data capture to monitor natural rubber, palm oil, cocoa, coconut and other crops end-to-end.

Multinational companies, traders, processors and smallholders rely on Agridence to be compliant with the European Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), RSPO, GPSNR and other certification and assurance models. By embedding technology, trust and transparency at scale, we help the agri-commodity sector reduce deforestation risk and build resilient, low-carbon, socially responsible supply chains.

The Agridence ecosystem unlocks:





Real time supply chain transparency and chain-of-custody tracking



Automated environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk analysis



Smallholder onboarding and digital payment workflows

API integrations with ERP, trading and certification systems



About Cercano Management

Cercano Management is a multi-family office that provides investment advisory and other services to select business owners and their families, foundations, charitable organizations, and related entities. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Cercano manages over US$10BN in global assets as of December 2024 across venture capital, private equity, private credit and public equity strategies. Cercano's Asia headquarters in Singapore focuses on early-stage and private investments and has invested in 30 companies in the region since its inception in July 2019.



13/08/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

