403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Public Debt Hits Record High
(MENAFN) The United States has seen its total public debt climb to an all-time high of $37 trillion, surpassing the previous peak of $36 trillion reached in November 2024.
According to figures released by the Treasury Department, the total outstanding public debt amounted to $37.005 trillion as of Tuesday.
This increase follows a rapid rise, with the debt crossing the $36 trillion threshold less than eight months ago, in late November 2024, before advancing to the $37 trillion milestone.
Prior to these recent surges, the debt had already reached $35 trillion by late July 2024.
This measure of total public debt, which economists favor as it excludes amounts held in intragovernmental accounts such as the Social Security trust funds, is expected to climb to 99% of the nation's GDP this year, as reported by Fox Business.
According to figures released by the Treasury Department, the total outstanding public debt amounted to $37.005 trillion as of Tuesday.
This increase follows a rapid rise, with the debt crossing the $36 trillion threshold less than eight months ago, in late November 2024, before advancing to the $37 trillion milestone.
Prior to these recent surges, the debt had already reached $35 trillion by late July 2024.
This measure of total public debt, which economists favor as it excludes amounts held in intragovernmental accounts such as the Social Security trust funds, is expected to climb to 99% of the nation's GDP this year, as reported by Fox Business.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment