More Than One In 20 Brits Have Used The Word 'Password' As A Password, According To Research
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) More than one in 20 Brits have used the word 'password' as a password, according to research. A poll of 2,000 adults revealed 78 per cent also admitted to using the same or near identical ones across multiple sites. While seven per cent have also used 'password1' as a login. Other particularly basic options to have been used included number combinations such as 123456 and 123456789. Overall, six in 10 adults still admit to using basic passwords online – despite the threat of being scammed higher than ever. While 45 per cent try to hang onto the same old combinations they've always used, despite knowing they shouldn't. With 11 per cent even believing there's no issue sticking to their predictable choices. It also emerged 32 per cent stick to children or pet names as passwords – with 14 per cent even including their own date of birth. The research was commissioned by Virgin Media O2, which has teamed up with ethical hacker Brandyn Murtagh, to highlight how easy it can be to get into personal accounts with just a little information. Murray Mackenzie, director of fraud prevention at the brand said :“We're seeing a trend where, despite people worrying about online threats, weak and short passwords are putting them at risk. “That's why we're lifting the lid on how easy it is for cybercriminals with the right know-how to get their hands on your data and passwords online - and providing quick, simple steps to help people protect themselves.” The study also found 27 per cent have never changed the password for an email account and 35 per cent haven't bothered refreshing a combination for their bank account. And while 25 per cent use a password manager to help them remember the details, 22 per cent write them down somewhere. Ironically, the main reason for not using a manager for 29 per cent was they're afraid of being locked out. Of the 37 per cent who have been compromised online, 26 per cent only eventually get round to updating it to something else. With the job of changing passwords seen as a worse task than untangling a drawer of charging cables (15 per cent), sitting through a three-hour meeting that could've been in an email (nine per cent) or standing on a plug with bare feet (six per cent). It also emerged that while Boomers are hardly credited for their tech-savviness, they're more vigilant than Gen Z when it comes to keeping their accounts safe. Just 20 per cent of the older generation, polled via OnePoll admit to having an easy to guess password, whereas 43 per cent of Gen Zs do. Murray Mackenzie, Virgin Media O2's spokesperson added:“We're working tirelessly to keep customers safe from cybercriminals – blocking millions of fraudulent texts, malware and spyware, and flagging harmful websites and suspicious calls.” “But with bad actors stopping at nothing to access your accounts, we all need to take action to stay safe online from fraud. “That starts with using strong, unique passwords - especially for your email, phone, social media, and online banking.” TOP 10 PASSWORDS BRITS HAVE USED: 1. Password1 2. Password 3. 123456 4. 123456789 5. Abcd1234 6. Iloveyou 7. Football 8. Querty 9. 123456a 10. Secret
