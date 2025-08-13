Sterilization Technologies Market Growing At A CAGR Of 5.9% From 2021 To 2030.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) POTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global sterilization technologies market was pegged at $7.20 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in number of hospital-acquired infections, growth in the geriatric population, expansion of the processed food & beverage market, and increase in adoption of sterilization technologies in medical and cosmetic industries drive the growth of the global sterilization technologies market. However, increase in regulatory pressures, high installation and utility costs associated with sterilization technologies, and introduction of disposable devices, such as syringes, bandages, sutures, and gowns, impede the market growth. For Right Perspective, Download Sample PDF at:The global sterilization technologies market is driven by growth in geriatric population, rise in number of hospital-acquired infections, expansion of the processed food & beverage market, and increase in adoption of sterilization technologies in medical and cosmetic industries. Asia-Pacific is the leading region, in terms of growth, due to rise in awareness regarding diseases, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and expansion of production sites of foreign players. Continuous advancements in the medical device industry and R&D activities by key leading players are expected to offer opportunities for market growth.Ask to Our Industry Expert: Continuous advancements in the medical device industry and R&D activities by key leading players are expected to offer opportunities for market growth.Ask to Our Industry Expert:Sterilization Technologies Market SegmentationThe chemical and gas sterilization segment to dominate by 2030-By product, the chemical and gas sterilization segment accounted for more than half of the global sterilization technologies market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to their effectiveness in sterilizing the reusable medical instruments, surgical instruments, and other materials required for various microbial-safe environments. The ionizing radiation sterilization segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% by 2030. The report also includes an analysis of filtration sterilization and thermal sterilization segments.The medical devices segment held the lion's share in 2020-Based on end user, the medical devices segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global sterilization technologies market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. This is owing to growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and the rising number of surgical procedures propelling the growth of the medical devices industry. However, the manufacturing segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.8% by 2030. The report also includes an analysis of the pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, agriculture, and cosmetics segment.North America, to lead the trail in terms of revenue-By region, North America garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global sterilization technologies market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the growing demand for sterilization technologies from the healthcare industry to minimize the occurrence of HAIs, the increasing number of surgical procedures performed, and the presence of key players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is due to accelerated economic growth, rise in government focus on the healthcare sector, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, the outbreak of COVID-19, investment from government bodies to expand healthcare facilities, and favorable regulatory reformsKey players in the industry-AtecPharmatechnik GmbHAdvanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.Sterile Technologies Inc.Belimed AGNordion Inc.Stryker Corporation.Getinge GroupNoxilizer, Inc.Steris Plc.The 3M CompanyAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

