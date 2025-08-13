QIB Grants Cash Prizes To Misk Account Holders

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, announced that the bank has awarded over 600 winners in the ongoing 8th edition of the Misk Account. With this Misk edition, QIB continues to promote beneficial financial practices and encourage consistent savings habits among its customers.

The 8th edition of QIB's Misk Account features the largest prize pool in Qatar with a total of QR17.4m. This edition is rewarding 858 customers with exciting prizes, offering more opportunities to win than ever before. The number of grand prize winners of QR1m has increased from 4 to 6, with the millionaire's draw now scheduled every two months. Additionally, the number of monthly winners of the QR50,000 prize has risen from 4 to 6, while 15 customers will continue to win QR10,000 each on a weekly basis. Since the launch of the 8th edition of the Misk Account, QIB has celebrated the success of numerous account holders. A total of 570 weekly winners have been awarded prizes worth QR5.7m, while 48 monthly winners have received prizes worth QR2.4m. Moreover, 4 customers have been announced as new millionaires by receiving the grand prize of QR1m each. These accomplishments have brought the total number of winners announced to 622.

The excitement is building as the next millionaires announcement approaches respectively in September and November.

D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said:“We are happy to see the continued success of the Misk Account in promoting a savings mindset while giving back to our valued customers. Rewarding more than 600 customers so far is a testament to the impact of the program, and we are committed to present the largest prize pool in Qatar.”

To qualify for the draw of the QR1m Grand Prize, customers are required to open a Misk Account at least three months before the draw date and maintain a minimum monthly balance of QR10,000. For every additional QR10,000 saved, customers earn an extra chance to win.