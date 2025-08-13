Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes 0.44% Higher
Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) closed yesterday's trading session with a gain of 49.89 points, or 0.44 percent, reaching 11,421.38 points.
During the session, a total of 337,816,517 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 580,320,298.126, through 21,915 transactions across all sectors.
Shares of 35 companies rose, while 16 declined and one company maintained its previous closing.
The market capitalisation at the end of the session reached QR680,582,363,781.288, compared to QR677,981,392,872.840 in the previous session.
At the start of trading yesterday, QSE general index fell 22.04 points, or 0.19 percent, to 11,349, down from the previous session's close.
Gains were recorded in Insurance (+1.00 percent), Real Estate (+0.65 percent), and Telecoms (+0.43 percent). The decline was driven mainly by losses in four sectors: Banks and Financial Services (-0.33 percent), Industrials (-0.22 percent), Consumer Goods and Services (-0.09 percent), and Transportation (-0.04 percent). As of 10:00 am, the market saw a trading volume of 61.055 million shares, with a total turnover of QR89.786 million across 3,189 transactions.
