Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Rises After Weak US Data


2025-08-13 04:00:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold edged higher on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar after mild US inflation data cemented bets for an interest rate cut in September.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $3,351.46 per ounce, and US gold futures for December delivery were steady at $3,399.60.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.8% to $38.17 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $1,335.82 and palladium was flat at $1,129.37.

