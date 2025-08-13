South Korea Mobile Payment Market: Growth, Trends & Forecast Outlook 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) South Korea mobile payment market size reached USD 50.6 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 191.1 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during 2025-2033. This rapid growth is fueled by rising smartphone penetration, government initiatives promoting cashless payments, and increasing consumer preference for contactless and convenient transaction methods.

Key Highlights

✔️ Growing adoption of NFC (Near Field Communication) and QR code payment technologies

✔️ Increasing integration of mobile payments with e-commerce and retail platforms

✔️ Government policies driving digital payments and reducing cash dependency

✔️ Expanding fintech ecosystem with new innovative mobile wallet apps and services

✔️ Strong participation from major players like Kakao Pay, Samsung Pay, Naver Pay, and Toss

How Is AI Transforming the South Korea Mobile Payment Market?

AI is revolutionizing mobile payments by enhancing fraud detection, personalizing offers, and improving transaction speed and accuracy.

. AI-powered algorithms detect unusual transaction patterns in real-time, minimizing fraud risks and enhancing security.

. Personalized cashback, discounts, and loyalty rewards are optimized through AI analyzing consumer behavior.

. AI chatbots and virtual assistants improve customer support and seamless transaction processing.

. Predictive analytics help providers optimize system capacity and reduce transaction failures.

Key Market Trends and Drivers

. Rapid Smartphone Penetration: Increasing smartphone use is a major driver for mobile payment adoption.

. Government Push for Cashless Society: Policies and incentives encourage widespread use of digital payments.

. Rising E-commerce Activity: Mobile payment options gain traction alongside booming online shopping trends.

. Enhanced Security Measures: Biometrics and AI-driven security solutions boost consumer confidence.

. Growing Fintech Innovation: Continuous development of mobile wallets, super apps, and integrated financial services.

South Korea Mobile Payment Market Segmentation

Breakup by Payment Type:



Proximity Payment



Near Field Communication (NFC)

Quick Response (QR) Code

Remote Payment



Internet Payments



Direct Operator Billing



Digital Wallet SMS Payments

Breakup by Application:



Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality and Transportation Others

Breakup by Region:



Seoul Capital Area

Yeongnam (Southeastern Region)

Honam (Southwestern Region)

Hoseo (Central Region) Others

Latest Industry Developments

. March 2025: Kakao Pay launched biometric authentication for payments, significantly reducing fraud cases.

. January 2025: Samsung Pay expanded partnership with major retailers to integrate loyalty rewards directly into transactions.

. December 2024: Toss introduced AI-powered personal finance management features integrated into its mobile payment app.

