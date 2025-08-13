African Youth Lag Behind Elders In Political And Civic Participation Except For Protest, New Afrobarometer Flagship Report Reveals
African youth are less likely than older generations to engage in a variety of political and civic activities, with one exception – protest, Afrobarometer's ( ) new flagship report ( ) reveals.
The largest generational disparity is in voting, where the youth (aged 18-35) trail their elders by a striking 18 percentage points. Youth are also less likely to feel close to a political party, to attend a community meeting, to join with others to raise an issue, and to contact traditional leaders and local government councillors.
The report, the second in an annual series on high-priority topics, draws on data spanning the past decade, including the latest round of nationally representative surveys in 39 countries, representing the views of more than three-fourths of the continent's population. The analysis focuses on 10 key indicators of citizen engagement.
These generational gaps underscore the challenges of political participation on the world's most youthful continent if governments fail to create channels for meaningful engagement.
The new flagship report, based on 53,444 face-to-face interviews, is accompanied by country scorecards ( ) on citizen engagement that provide an at-a-glance snapshot of key indicators of citizen participation for each of the surveyed countries.
Afrobarometer survey
Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan survey research network that provides reliable data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life. Nine survey rounds in up to 42 countries have been completed since 1999. Round 9 surveys (2021/2023) cover 39 countries.
Afrobarometer's national partners conduct face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent's choice. National samples of 1,200-2,400 yield country-level results with margins of error of +/-2 to +/-3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.
Key findings
-
African youth (aged 18-35) are less likely than older generations to attend a community meeting (-12 percentage points), contact traditional leaders (-10 points), contact local government councillors (-10 points), feel close to a political party (-8 points), and join with others to raise an issue (-8 points) (Figure 1).
-
The most striking deficit is in voter turnout (-18 percentage points).
-
Tunisia stands out with the largest gap in protest rates (+17 points), followed by Sudan (+9 points) and São Tomé and Príncipe (+7 points).
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afrobarometer.
-
Downloa
Shar
-
Downloa
Shar
-
Downloa
Shar
-
Downloa
Shar
-
Downloa
Shar
Link to the full flagship report:
For more information, please contact:
Josephine Appiah-Nyamekye Sanny
Director of Communications
Email: jappiah@afrobarometer
Telephone: +233 243240933
Social Media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Instagram
WhatsApp
Bluesky
Visit us online at .
Follow our releases on #VoicesAfrica.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment