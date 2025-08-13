403
Far-Right AfD Surpasses Merz’s Party in New Poll
(MENAFN) Germany's far-right political group, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), has surged ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democratic alliance, becoming the nation’s most favored political force, according to a newly released public opinion survey.
As per the RTL/ntv poll unveiled on Tuesday, the AfD has garnered 26% backing, marking a one-point rise from the previous week.
In contrast, the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, led by Chancellor Merz, witnessed a one-point decrease, falling to 24%.
The Social Democratic Party (SPD), a minor partner in Merz’s governing coalition, has remained steady at 13%, reflecting a drop of over three percentage points compared to their performance in the February elections.
Approaching the 100-day mark of the current administration this Wednesday, the survey brought troubling signals for the conservative leadership and its allies, casting doubts on the coalition’s long-term stability.
Public approval of Chancellor Merz’s leadership has slumped to its lowest since his election in May, with merely 29% of participants indicating satisfaction with his performance.
On the other hand, dissatisfaction has increased by three percentage points, reaching 67%.
Back in early June, 43% of those surveyed were content with Merz’s handling of his duties, while 49% expressed disapproval.
The representative poll also found that just over half of the German population (52%) expect the current coalition to endure until the conclusion of the legislative session in 2029.
Additionally, the data indicated a noticeable increase in undecided individuals and those opting out of voting altogether, now comprising 25% of the voter base.
