Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, US Prepare for Alaska Summit

2025-08-13 03:51:02
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, representatives from Moscow and Washington, DC, engaged in discussions concerning what Russian officials referred to as “certain aspects” of preparations for a forthcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, scheduled to occur later this week in Alaska.

According to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the conversation took place over the phone between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The dialogue centered on the anticipated meeting between the two world leaders.

“Both sides confirmed their determination to successfully hold the event,” the ministry stated, signaling mutual commitment to ensuring the summit proceeds smoothly.

This diplomatic exchange transpired just three days before the scheduled meeting in Alaska, where Putin and Trump are expected to address strategies for bringing an end to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has now extended for nearly three and a half years.

The upcoming dialogue will mark the first in-person encounter between a sitting Russian and American president since June 2021, when President Putin last met with then-US President Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland.

