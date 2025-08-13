Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-13 03:45:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
 Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V

Telephone +45 7012 5300

13 August 2025

Company Announcement number 66/2025

Opening of new floating-rate bonds for the funding of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3®


Realkredit Danmark will open new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3®.

The new bonds will be opened with the below characteristics:

Reference rate Series Currency Interest rate floor Interest margin Initial coupon* Amortisation Convention Maturity
NIBOR 3M 16G NOK 0.00% TBA 4.80% Bullet Actual/360 01-10-2028
STIBOR 3M 15G SEK 0.00% TBA 2.60% Bullet Actual/actual 01-10-2029

*) The initial coupon applies until 01-10-2025.

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.


The Executive Management


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

