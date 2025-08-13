Opening Of New Floating-Rate Bonds For The Funding Of RD Nibor3® And RD Stibor3®
13 August 2025
Company Announcement number 66/2025
Opening of new floating-rate bonds for the funding of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3®
Realkredit Danmark will open new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3®.
The new bonds will be opened with the below characteristics:
|Reference rate
|Series
|Currency
|Interest rate floor
|Interest margin
|Initial coupon*
|Amortisation
|Convention
|Maturity
|NIBOR 3M
|16G
|NOK
|0.00%
|TBA
|4.80%
|Bullet
|Actual/360
|01-10-2028
|STIBOR 3M
|15G
|SEK
|0.00%
|TBA
|2.60%
|Bullet
|Actual/actual
|01-10-2029
*) The initial coupon applies until 01-10-2025.
The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
