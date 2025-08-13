Yummy By Du Qingyu And Zhang Jun Wins Bronze In A' Graphics Industry Awards

Yummy

Du Qingyu and Zhang Jun's Innovative 3D IP Illustration Set "Yummy" Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected awards in the field of graphic design, has announced that the innovative 3D IP illustration set "Yummy" by Du Qingyu and Zhang Jun has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of "Yummy" within the graphic design industry, acknowledging its outstanding creativity, visual impact, and effective communication.The Bronze A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is highly relevant to the graphic design industry and its stakeholders, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and advance industry standards. "Yummy" demonstrates the practical benefits of innovative graphic design for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of utility and originality in visual communication."Yummy" stands out in the market due to its unique combination of 3D modeling technology, vibrant color palette, and exaggerated character shapes. The illustration set captures the simple joys of daily life through its cheerful atmosphere and relatable depiction of characters' love for food. By focusing on the emotional connection between people and the small pleasures in their lives, "Yummy" effectively communicates a message of finding happiness in the ordinary.The recognition of "Yummy" by the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award has the potential to inspire future designs and influence industry standards. This achievement serves as a motivation for Du Qingyu and Zhang Jun to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects, fostering further exploration and creativity within the graphic design industry.Du Qingyu and Zhang Jun, the talented designers behind "Yummy," graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts of Tsinghua University and Pratt Institute. With their rich project experience in brand design, packaging design, IP, and UI design, they have served multiple fields, including fast-moving consumer goods, automobiles, and IT, working with renowned brands such as Nestle Coffee, Hilton, Mobike, Didi, JD, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Lenovo.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning "Yummy" illustration set and its designers at:About Du Qingyu and Zhang JunDu Qingyu and Zhang Jun are the founders of Joy Studio, established in 2020. As graduates of the Academy of Fine Arts of Tsinghua University and Pratt Institute, they bring over a decade of experience in brand design, packaging design, IP, 3D, and interactive interface. Their diverse portfolio includes collaborations with prominent brands across various industries, such as Nestle Coffee, Hilton, Mobike, Didi, ByteDance, JD, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Sony, and Lenovo, showcasing their strong cross-domain capabilities and artistic expertise.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. This prestigious award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create work that positively influences industry standards and enhances people's lives. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous criteria, including innovative concepts, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency, cultural relevance, sustainability, user experience, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, scalability, adaptability, social impact, brand identity enhancement, versatility, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. The competition is open to entries from all countries and is organized across various industries. A world-class panel of influential experts, including design professionals, industry professionals, journalists, and academics, conducts blind peer reviews and evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

