Vietnam Cement Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth And Report 2025-2033
Key Highlights
-
Market Size (2024): USD 236.40 million
Forecast (2033): USD 488.55 million
CAGR (2025–2033): 7.98%
Regional Leader: Southern Vietnam with 42.2% share (2024)
Demand Pillars: Large public works (roads, bridges, ports, metro), resilient housing, and export competitiveness
Policy Shift: Pilot ETS for cement encourages efficiency, alternative fuels, and clinker substitution
Market Trends
-
Infrastructure-led cycle: Accelerated disbursement into highways, urban transit, and logistics hubs is anchoring baseline demand and smoothing seasonality.
Export as balancing lever: Competitive costs and abundant limestone keep Vietnam among leading cement/clinker exporters to China, the Philippines, and Africa-helping absorb domestic slack.
Decarbonization tailwinds: The pilot ETS (2025–2029) covers cement and will gradually tighten carbon intensity, incentivizing waste heat recovery, alternative fuels (AFR), and blended/low-carbon cements.
Profitability recovery signs: Newsflow through mid-2025 points to improved margins and profits at several producers as pricing and utilization stabilize.
Circular economy momentum: Industry initiatives to co-process wastes and reduce clinker factors are gaining visibility, helping cost and compliance.
Market Segmentation
By Type
-
Portland
Blended
Others
By End Use Infrastructure Residential Commercial
By Region
-
Southern Vietnam (leader, 42.2% in 2024)
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Latest News & Developments
-
ETS launched (June 2025): Vietnam kicked off the pilot phase of its emissions trading scheme covering cement; allowances allocated for 2025–2026 with scope to offset up to 30% via credits. Early focus is transition rather than immediate deep.
Profit rebound (Q2 2025): Multiple Vietnamese cement firms posted stronger profits despite oversupply, aided by public investment and improving demand signals.
Green product push (2024–2025): Producers launched low-carbon/green-labelled cements and expanded efficiency projects (e.g., AFR, automation, R&D) to align with net-zero direction and upcoming carbon markets.
