Vietnam Cement Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth And Report 2025-2033


2025-08-13 03:45:09
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The vietnam cement market is shifting from a period of oversupply to a more disciplined, export- and infrastructure-led upcycle. According to IMARC, the market was valued at USD 236.40 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 488.55 million by 2033, reflecting a 7.98% CAGR (2025–2033). Southern Vietnam leads demand, underpinned by metro, highway, and industrial development. Policy is now the quiet catalyst: Vietnam has launched a pilot Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) that covers cement, nudging producers toward lower-carbon processes and blended cements.

Request Sample For PDF Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-cement-market/requestsample

Key Highlights

  • Market Size (2024): USD 236.40 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 488.55 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 7.98%
  • Regional Leader: Southern Vietnam with 42.2% share (2024)
  • Demand Pillars: Large public works (roads, bridges, ports, metro), resilient housing, and export competitiveness
  • Policy Shift: Pilot ETS for cement encourages efficiency, alternative fuels, and clinker substitution

Market Trends

  • Infrastructure-led cycle: Accelerated disbursement into highways, urban transit, and logistics hubs is anchoring baseline demand and smoothing seasonality.
  • Export as balancing lever: Competitive costs and abundant limestone keep Vietnam among leading cement/clinker exporters to China, the Philippines, and Africa-helping absorb domestic slack.
  • Decarbonization tailwinds: The pilot ETS (2025–2029) covers cement and will gradually tighten carbon intensity, incentivizing waste heat recovery, alternative fuels (AFR), and blended/low-carbon cements.
  • Profitability recovery signs: Newsflow through mid-2025 points to improved margins and profits at several producers as pricing and utilization stabilize.
  • Circular economy momentum: Industry initiatives to co-process wastes and reduce clinker factors are gaining visibility, helping cost and compliance.

Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Portland
  • Blended
  • Others
    By End Use
  • Infrastructure
  • Residential
  • Commercial

By Region

  • Southern Vietnam (leader, 42.2% in 2024)
  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam

Ask Analyst Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=19870&flag=C

Latest News & Developments

  • ETS launched (June 2025): Vietnam kicked off the pilot phase of its emissions trading scheme covering cement; allowances allocated for 2025–2026 with scope to offset up to 30% via credits. Early focus is transition rather than immediate deep.
  • Profit rebound (Q2 2025): Multiple Vietnamese cement firms posted stronger profits despite oversupply, aided by public investment and improving demand signals.
  • Green product push (2024–2025): Producers launched low-carbon/green-labelled cements and expanded efficiency projects (e.g., AFR, automation, R&D) to align with net-zero direction and upcoming carbon markets.

