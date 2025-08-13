Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Criticizes US Naval Operation

2025-08-13 03:44:41
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, China accused the United States of “illegally” navigating into its sovereign waters in the contested South China Sea.

According to a statement from Senior Captain He Tiecheng, a spokesperson for the navy under the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, the American destroyer USS Higgins entered the territorial waters surrounding Huangyan Island without Beijing's consent.

Huangyan Island, also referred to as Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc, lies at the center of longstanding maritime disputes.

The Chinese military spokesperson stated that the PLA Navy promptly dispatched units to follow, observe, issue warnings, and drive away the U.S. vessel in line with established laws and protocols.

"The US military's actions seriously infringe upon China's sovereignty and security, severely undermine peace and stability in the South China Sea, and violate international law and the basic norms governing international relations," he emphasized.

He Tiecheng also asserted that naval units under the PLA Southern Theater Command are consistently on high alert, firmly committed to safeguarding national sovereignty, ensuring security, and maintaining stability in the surrounding region.

In a related development, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported that it had detected 14 aircraft belonging to the PLA along with six PLA Navy ships operating in the vicinity of the island on the same day.

