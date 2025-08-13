Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan’s Nikkei Extends Six-Day Rally

(MENAFN) Japan’s premier stock index extended its winning streak to six days on Wednesday, fueled by growing hopes for a U.S. interest rate reduction that boosted demand for Japanese shares.

The Nikkei 225 surged 556.50 points, or 1.3%, closing at 43,274.67, driven by strong performances in high-priced stocks like Fast Retailing and key machinery companies sensitive to economic shifts.

Foreign investors intensified their purchases, particularly in stock index futures, providing additional lift to the market. Semiconductor stocks, including Advantest, soared following heightened enthusiasm in U.S. technology equities the day before, while electronics components manufacturers such as TDK also recorded gains.

The broader Topix index climbed 25.54 points, or 0.83%, ending at 3,091.91, even briefly topping the 3,100 mark during the afternoon session.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, advancers outnumbered decliners with 946 gaining, 611 falling, and 65 unchanged.

