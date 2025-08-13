403
U.S. Detains Alleged Cartel Members
(MENAFN) The United States declared on Tuesday that it has assumed custody of 26 suspected cartel operatives who were deported by Mexico.
This move follows a recent agreement made with the Trump administration aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in tackling organized crime.
According to a statement issued by the Justice Department, the individuals are accused of a broad spectrum of federal and state offenses across various parts of the country.
These charges include narcotics distribution, abduction, homicide, and financial crimes such as "money laundering."
“These 26 men have all played a role in bringing violence and drugs to American shores -- under this Department of Justice, they will face severe consequences for their crimes against this country," said Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Bondi expressed appreciation for the support of Mexico's National Security officials, acknowledging their role in assisting the U.S. with this operation.
The Mexican administration, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, has pledged to intensify its efforts in disrupting drug trafficking routes into the U.S.
This initiative aligns with President Donald Trump’s demands to curb illegal drug trade in exchange for averting potential tariffs proposed by his administration.
