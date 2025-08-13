403
China implements fresh health rules with outbreaks of chikungunya cases
(MENAFN) China has introduced updated health regulations to better manage infectious disease outbreaks amid an increase in chikungunya fever cases.
The new rules focus on early warning systems, defining essential elements such as scope, key procedures, and operational mechanisms, according to state reports. The National Disease Control and Prevention Administration has outlined measures to issue timely alerts for public health threats arising from notifiable diseases, emerging infections, illnesses of unknown origin, and other high-risk pathogens.
Under the regulations, relevant authorities and institutions are expected to take preemptive action, including gathering surveillance data, conducting risk assessments, identifying potential public health hazards, and determining epidemic risk levels. These risks will be classified into four tiers, with detailed standards for classification to be established at a later stage.
