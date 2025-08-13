Alzheimer's DMT Market To Grow At 67.8% CAGR Through 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Driven by urgent unmet needs and scientific advances, the Alzheimer's Disease DMT market is poised for rapid growth as pharmaceutical companies shift their focus to multi-target therapies that address the complex pathology of the disease." BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the " Disease-Modifying Therapies for Alzheimer's Disease: Global Markets " is projected to reach $13.1 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 67.8% during the forecast period of 2025-2030. The Alzheimer's disease (AD) disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) market is in its early stages, with lecanemab being the first fully approved DMT by the U.S. FDA in July 2023. Several other DMTs in late-stage trials could significantly expand the market if approved. BCC Research forecasts future revenues based on current products and potential candidates. The report analyzes the market by target type (anti-amyloid and emerging targets), drug (Leqembi, Kisunla, and others), molecule type (large and small), and region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). This report is particularly relevant today because the Alzheimer's disease (AD) DMT market is in its early stage of development, with several therapies currently in late-stage clinical trials. If these therapies are approved, they could significantly expand the market and reshape treatment options. In this context, studying the AD DMTs market is both timely and crucial for pharmaceutical companies and industry stakeholders. The report offers essential market and business insights, helping participants in the AD drugs industry make informed decisions and prepare for upcoming opportunities. The factors driving the market's growth include: High Unmet Need in AD Treatment: Alzheimer's disease currently lacks effective long-term treatments, with existing options only offering temporary symptom relief. This creates a strong demand for therapies that can slow or halt disease progression, encouraging investment, innovation, and regulatory support for disease-modifying therapies. Use of Biomarkers to Accelerate Approvals of AD DMTs: Biomarkers like amyloid-beta and tau proteins help detect Alzheimer's early and track its progression. Their use in clinical trials allows faster and more precise evaluation of new therapies, enabling quicker regulatory approvals and more targeted treatment development. Request a sample copy of the global and regional markets for disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer's disease report . Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $235.8 million Market size forecast $13.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 67.8% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Target Type, Drug Type, Drug Molecule Type, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Market drivers . High unmet need in AD treatment. . Use of biomarkers to accelerate AD DMTs approval.

As of May 2025, over half of the AD therapeutic candidates in phase 3 trials are disease modifying small molecules (Clinicaltrials). There are very few DMTs targeting the moderate to advanced stages of AD.

AgeneBio Inc.: The company is investigating AGB101 (levetiracetam) in phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for the treatment of hippocampal overactivity and to assess its ability to control progression to Alzheimer's dementia. Currently, no treatments have shown these benefits. TauRx Pharmaceuticals: TauRx's research centers on tau aggregation inhibitors (TAIs), which aim to prevent or reverse the formation of tau protein tangles in the brain. TRx0237 is a late-stage AD therapeutic candidate. It is an oral tau aggregation inhibitor designed for early intervention to modify the underlying disease process and slow the progression of AD.

- The global Alzheimer's DMT market was estimated at $235.8 million in 2024. The market is projected to reach $13.1 billion in by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 67.8% during the forecast period.- Target type, drug, molecule type, and region.- By target type, the anti-amyloid segment is expected to be the largest market by the end of 2030.- The large molecule segment is the fastest growing market.- Modest clinical benefits, significant risk of side effects, and the high cost of approved DMTs remain challenges to the widespread adoption of these drugs.

ALZHEON INC.

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.

ANNOVIS BIO INC.

BIOGEN

BIOVIE INC.

EISAI CO. LTD.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

LILLY

NOVO NORDISK A/S TAURX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

