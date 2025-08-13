Alzheimer's DMT Market To Grow At 67.8% CAGR Through 2030
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2024
|
Forecast period considered
|
2025-2030
|
Base year market size
|
$235.8 million
|
Market size forecast
|
$13.1 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 67.8% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|
Segments covered
|
Target Type, Drug Type, Drug Molecule Type, and Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa
|
Market drivers
|
. High unmet need in AD treatment.
. Use of biomarkers to accelerate AD DMTs approval.
Interesting facts:
-
As of May 2025, over half of the AD therapeutic candidates in phase 3 trials are disease modifying small molecules (Clinicaltrials).
There are very few DMTs targeting the moderate to advanced stages of AD.
Emerging startups:
-
AgeneBio Inc.: The company is investigating AGB101 (levetiracetam) in phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for the treatment of hippocampal overactivity and to assess its ability to control progression to Alzheimer's dementia. Currently, no treatments have shown these benefits.
TauRx Pharmaceuticals: TauRx's research centers on tau aggregation inhibitors (TAIs), which aim to prevent or reverse the formation of tau protein tangles in the brain. TRx0237 is a late-stage AD therapeutic candidate. It is an oral tau aggregation inhibitor designed for early intervention to modify the underlying disease process and slow the progression of AD.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the Alzheimer's disease-modifying therapies market?
- The global Alzheimer's DMT market was estimated at $235.8 million in 2024. The market is projected to reach $13.1 billion in by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 67.8% during the forecast period.
Which market segments are covered in the report?
- Target type, drug, molecule type, and region.
Which target type will be dominant through 2030?
- By target type, the anti-amyloid segment is expected to be the largest market by the end of 2030.
Which molecule type market is growing the fastest?
- The large molecule segment is the fastest growing market.
What are the key challenges in of the market?
- Modest clinical benefits, significant risk of side effects, and the high cost of approved DMTs remain challenges to the widespread adoption of these drugs.
Market leaders include:
-
ALZHEON INC.
ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
ANNOVIS BIO INC.
BIOGEN
BIOVIE INC.
EISAI CO. LTD.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
LILLY
NOVO NORDISK A/S
TAURX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.
Related reports:
Neurology Market: A BCC Research Overview : This report offers a detailed analysis of the global neurology therapeutics market, segmented by conditions such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, epilepsy, autism, psychotic disorders, multiple sclerosis, and brain tumors. It explores drug classes, market dynamics, pipeline developments, competitive landscape, and regional trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, providing insights into current and future market potential.
Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics: Global Markets : This report provides an overview of the global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market, focusing exclusively on biomarker tests for diagnostics and approved pharmacological treatments for therapeutics. It excludes cognitive tests, neuroimaging, procedural interventions, and off-label drug use. The market is segmented by test type, drug class, disease stage, and region, and includes analysis of clinical trials, innovations, and emerging trends.
