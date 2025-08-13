Prosenjit Chatterjee Plays Enigmatic Rebel Leader In 'Devi Chowdhurani' Teaser
The teaser offers a sweeping first look at Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's legendary rebel heroine, played by Srabanti Chatterjee. One line from the teaser stands out:“Among metals, you are the meteor”, which is Bhavani's tribute to Devi, a woman forged in fire and destined to blaze beyond her time.
Talking about the film, Prosenjit Chatterjee said, "To see a Bengali film, rooted in our soil, our language, our history garner so much love is endearing. Bhavani Pathak's words for Devi are what she is for Bengal, rare, unyielding, and unforgettable”.
The film features breathtaking visuals, intense performances, and a story rooted in India's fight for freedom. It is set against the Sannyasi-Fakir rebellion of the 1770s.
'Devi Chowdhurani' is the first Indian film to earn official Indo-UK co-production status. It was announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Waves 2025.
The film also stars Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Arjun Chakraborty, Darshana Banik, Bibriti Chatterjee, and Kinjal Nanda.
Producers Aparna, Aniruddha and Soumyajit shared a joint statement,“Devi Chowdhurani's story is not just Bengal's, it's India's, a tale of resistance, dignity, and courage...The overwhelming response to the teaser has been really encouraging. ADited-LOK collaboration slate of taking Indian stories global began with Devi Chowdhurani. On India's Independence Day 'Devi Chowdhurani' will reach a global platform. We shall reveal this surprise in due course”.
Produced by Aparna Dasgupta, Aniruddha Dasgupta of ADited Motion Pictures along with Soumyajit Majumdar from LOK Arts Collective, 'Devi Chowdhurani' is directed by the National Award-winning director Subhrajit Mitra.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment