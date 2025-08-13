Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mycore Studio Sets The Standard For Quality Movement And Rehabilitation In Dubai's Boutique Fitness Scene

Mycore Studio Sets The Standard For Quality Movement And Rehabilitation In Dubai's Boutique Fitness Scene


2025-08-13 03:30:17
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) MyCore Studio is redefining the fitness and rehabilitation landscape in the UAE by offering precision-led Pilates, Gyrotonic®, and mobility classes in an intimate, community-focused setting. The studio blends movement science with mindful training to help fitness enthusiasts build strength, enhance mobility, and recover from injury in a safe, supportive environment.


Located in Dubai Science Park, MyCore Studio offers a diverse schedule that includes Pilates Reformer, Tower, and Chair Pilates, Gyrotonic® and mobility, enabling members to cross-train on different apparatus and enhance overall strength, posture, and movement efficiency.

With a growing demand for quality over quantity in the fitness market, the studio keeps group classes intentionally small to ensure that all members receive personalized attention and expert guidance-whether they are complete beginners, athletes, or undergoing post-rehabilitation.

“At MyCore, movement is medicine,” says Rima Faour, Founder of MyCore Studio.“Our goal is to give clients not just a workout, but a movement experience that improves their daily lives-whether that means walking without pain, enhancing sports performance, or building a healthier, stronger body.”

“Our instructors are all certified , which means they bring deep expertise, consistent guidance, and a passion for helping clients move better,” Rima Faour adds.“This is what makes the MyCore experience truly different in Dubai's fitness market.”

What Sets MyCore Studio Apart:
  • Highly Experienced Instructors: All sessions are led by fully certified, career instructors with extensive training in movement science and rehabilitation.
  • Rehabilitation-Ready Programs: Classes are designed to accommodate post-injury clients, with a focus on restoring function, strength, and mobility.
  • Small Group Sizes: Group classes are intentionally capped for a more personalized, attentive experience , allowing instructors to provide corrections and modifications in real time.
  • Comprehensive Offerings: From Reformer, Tower, and Chair Pilates to Gyrotonic®, barre, mobility, and sound healing, MyCore offers an integrated approach to movement.
  • Community Focus: A warm, inclusive environment that welcomes clients of all levels-from complete beginners to advanced movers and athletes.

MyCore Studio provides both private training and small group classes , offering a blend of functional movement, mindful conditioning, and therapeutic exercise. The studio's diverse schedule is designed to help clients move well, recover from pain, and perform at their best-whether on the mat, in daily life, or in sport.

MENAFN13082025005446012082ID1109921519

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search