Mycore Studio Sets The Standard For Quality Movement And Rehabilitation In Dubai's Boutique Fitness Scene

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) MyCore Studio is redefining the fitness and rehabilitation landscape in the UAE by offeringin an intimate, community-focused setting. The studio blends movement science with mindful training to help fitness enthusiasts build strength, enhance mobility, and recover from injury in a safe, supportive environment.

Located in Dubai Science Park, MyCore Studio offers a diverse schedule that includes Pilates Reformer, Tower, and Chair Pilates, Gyrotonic® and mobility, enabling members to cross-train on different apparatus and enhance overall strength, posture, and movement efficiency.

With a growing demand for quality over quantity in the fitness market, the studio keeps group classes intentionally small to ensure that all members receive personalized attention and expert guidance-whether they are complete beginners, athletes, or undergoing post-rehabilitation.

“At MyCore, movement is medicine,” says Rima Faour, Founder of MyCore Studio.“Our goal is to give clients not just a workout, but a movement experience that improves their daily lives-whether that means walking without pain, enhancing sports performance, or building a healthier, stronger body.”

“Our instructors are all, which means they bring deep expertise, consistent guidance, and a passion for helping clients move better,” Rima Faour adds.“This is what makes the MyCore experience truly different in Dubai's fitness market.”



Highly Experienced Instructors: All sessions are led by fully certified, career instructors with extensive training in movement science and rehabilitation.

Rehabilitation-Ready Programs: Classes are designed to accommodate post-injury clients, with a focus on restoring function, strength, and mobility.

Small Group Sizes: Group classes are intentionally capped for a more personalized, attentive experience , allowing instructors to provide corrections and modifications in real time.

Comprehensive Offerings: From Reformer, Tower, and Chair Pilates to Gyrotonic®, barre, mobility, and sound healing, MyCore offers an integrated approach to movement. Community Focus: A warm, inclusive environment that welcomes clients of all levels-from complete beginners to advanced movers and athletes.

MyCore Studio provides bothand, offering a blend of functional movement, mindful conditioning, and therapeutic exercise. The studio's diverse schedule is designed to help clients move well, recover from pain, and perform at their best-whether on the mat, in daily life, or in sport.