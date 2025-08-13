Performance Brokerage Services Advises On The Sale Of Covina Hills Chevrolet In Covina, California

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jason Stopnitzky, Co-Founder, and Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner of Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Jason Stopnitzky commented, "It was an absolute privilege to once again represent Jim Ross in the sale of one of his dealerships. Over more than four decades in the automotive industry, Jim has built not only a successful business but also a reputation rooted in integrity, loyalty, and genuine care for his employees and customers. Throughout the process, it was clear how much this dealership has meant to him and the community it serves. Working with Braeden Mueller was equally rewarding, as his enthusiasm and commitment to carrying forward the dealership's legacy were evident from the start. I am grateful to have played a role in connecting two exceptional individuals, and I look forward to watching Covina Hills Chevrolet continue to thrive under Braeden's leadership."

Braeden Mueller is a seasoned professional in dealership operations. With a deep understanding of the automotive industry and commitment to the local community, Braeden is well-positioned to lead Covina Hills Chevrolet into its next chapter of growth.

Braeden Mueller shared, "I have known Jason Stopnitzky of Performance Brokerage Services and his family for a long time, and have had many successful transactions with them in the past. Through many discussions with Jason, I explained in a perfect world what I would be after, and next thing I knew, we had a deal. The attention to detail through the entire transaction was first class as always. I have said it to many others: nobody does this business better than Jason. Performance Brokerage Services remains the leader in the industry for a reason!"

Covina Hills Chevrolet will remain at its current location at 635 South Citrus Avenue in Covina, California.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit .

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.