Organic Spices Market Size And Share Analysis, Growth Trends & Forecasts (2019-2026)

Surge in the number of health-conscious consumers & awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of organic spices drive the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Organic spices market size generated $272.8 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $406.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.Rise in number of health-conscious consumers and increase in awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of organic spices are the two major factors that drive the growth of the global organic food & beverages market. On the other hand, varying and stringent trade regulation hampers the organic spices market growth. However, rise in rate of organic food consumption as well as rise in disposable income specifically in North America and Europe provide lucrative opportunity in the organic spices market forecast.Request Sample Report at:The organic spices companies have been making the most out of online platform. With rise in rate of internet penetration, companies have been stressing on key social media marketing activities.According to the USDA, the organic food segment is the fastest growing segment in the food & beverages industry in terms of value sales. North America is the dominant region in the global organic food & beverages market, owing to rise in number of health-conscious consumers seeking healthy and clean label food products in their day-to-day life. Apart from North America, other key countries around the globe have witnessed a gradual shift in preference for healthy food products, which includes organic food. As per USDA stats, in 2016, more than 180 countries have reported to have untaken organic crop agriculture accounting for nearly 1.2% of the global agricultural land. This has eventually paved a path for organic spices market to generate significant value sales.Buy This Research Report: /purchase-optionsSpices have been enduring higher demand from the household and commercial sector around the world. It has been used as an effective coloring agent, flavoring agent, or even as a preservative in various cuisines. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for various types of spices due to higher rate of spicy food consumption. Chinese food, Thai food, and Indian cuisine are prepared and served using these spices. Turmeric, chili, pepper, ginger, and coriander seeds are some of the spices gaining higher traction in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, over the past couple of years, the Asia-Pacific organic food market has witnessed significant growth in terms of value sales, owing to rise in awareness regarding various health benefits associated with the consumption of organic food products among its consumers. Thus, Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest value share in the global organic spices market.The Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than one-third of the market in terms of revenue in 2018, owing to the increasing demand for organic food in Asia at 15 to 20 percent every year over the last one decade. However, the North America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Rise in number of Hispanic and Asian population, a trend toward use of spices to compensate for less salt and increase in popularity of ethnic foods from Asia and Latin America, are the key potential factors that have been driving the demand for spices in North America. Moreover, North America is being considered as the dominant region for the global organic food market. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry at:Frontrunners of the industryLeading market players analyzed in the research include the Pacific Spice Company, Inc., Organic Spices Inc., AKO GmbH, UK Blending LTD, Sabater Spices, The Watkins Co., Husarich GmbH, Daarnhouwer & Co, Spice Chain Corporation, and SunOpta Inc.Some of the key non-profit organizations have been taking necessary steps to boost the production of organic spices. For instances, in 2015, the Indian Spices Board started promoting the cultivation and export of organic spices from India with special emphasis on organic production of spices in North Eastern states. The Spices Board provides 50% subsidy for various programs such as support for vermicompost units, establishment of bio-agent production units, organic seed banks (production of organic planting materials/nurseries), organic value addition/processing unit, and organic farm certification assistance. Furthermore, a 12.5% of cost production subsidy is provided for the organic cultivation of ginger, turmeric, chilies, seed spices, and herbal spices. Similarly, in 2013, Organic Trade Association (OTA) partnered with Indian Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA) to host U.S. companies in India to learn about the organic spice global trade. Organic Trade Association (OTA) is membership-based business association for organic agriculture and products in North America. As a result, these initiatives taken by such organizations provide opportunity for global organic spices industry growth.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Organic Snacks Market:Organic Soy Lecithin Market:Organic Cassava Starch Market:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.